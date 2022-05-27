Liveupdated1653645429

French Open 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff updates and latest scores

Follow live updates from Roland Garros as the third round gets underway

Sports Staff
Friday 27 May 2022 10:57
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live updates from the French Open as the third round gets underway on another packed day at Roland Garros. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to take a step closer to a quarter-final meeting as they return to action on day six. Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.

Nadal will find himself on Court Suzanne-Lenglen today as he faces the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, while Djokovic returns to Philippe Chatrier and will play Aljaz Bedene in the second match of the day. Later on, Britain’s last remaining hope Cameron Norrie will look to reach new ground as the men’s No. 1 attempts to advance to the second week of a grand slam for the first time against Karen Khachanov.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff looks to be finding form and can take advantage of an open bottom half of the bracket as the American faces Kaia Kanepi. Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber will also hope to continue her bid for a career grand slam as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated Emma Raducanu on Wednesday, while the battle between Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opens play on Philippe Chatrier.

Follow the action from the French Open, below:

Recommended

1653645137

It’s all over for Pliskova as a star is born - Day five round up

No contest. French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean, ranked 227 in the world and playing in her first grand slam at the age of 26 after giving up tennis for almost five years, stunned eighth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2 6-2 on day five of the French Open.

“Even I don’t have an explanation,” she said.

It’s all over for Pliskova as a star is born – French Open day five

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie seeks success after a Swede ended Dan Evans’ dreams.

Michael Jones27 May 2022 10:52
1653644777

French Open: Wildcard Leolia Jeanjean stuns Karolina Pliskova as Iga Swiatek extends winning run

Little-known Frenchwoman Leolia Jeanjean caused a sensation at Roland Garros by knocking out eighth seed Karolina Pliskova.

The 26-year-old wildcard, ranked 227 in the world, beat last year’s Wimbledon runner-up 6-2 6-2.

In doing so Jeanjean became the lowest-ranked woman to win a match against a top-10 player at the French Open since Conchita Martinez beat Lori McNeil in 1988.

It is a remarkable achievement for a player who was a talented junior but who gave up tennis for almost five years after suffering a serious knee injury.

Wildcard Leolia Jeanjean stuns Karolina Pliskova as Iga Swiatek extends winning run

The 26-year-old wildcard, ranked 227 in the world, beat last year’s Wimbledon runner-up 6-2 6-2

Michael Jones27 May 2022 10:46
1653644357

Dan Evans has no regrets after his French Open challenge ends

Dan Evans shrugged off being booed at the end of his French Open second-round defeat, saying: “I couldn’t care less.”

British number two Evans, feeling the effects of a chest infection, put in a shift of almost three-and-a-half hours against 23-year-old Swede Mikael Ymer, only to lose in four sets, 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-2.

When Ymer brought up match point Evans, who had clearly had enough, just swatted his service return into the net.

The half-hearted shot was met with jeers from the crowd on a packed Court Six, but Evans was unrepentant.

Dan Evans has no regrets after his French Open challenge ends

The British number two lost in four sets to Swede Mikael Ymer,

Michael Jones27 May 2022 10:39
1653643937

Day 6 schedule starring Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to take a step closer to a quarter-final meeting at the French Open as the third round gets underway at Roland Garros today.

Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.

Cameron Norrie will look to reach new ground as the British men’s No. 1 attempts to advance to the second week of a grand slam for the first time as he takes on Karen Khachanov. Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will hope for a simpler outing after surviving five-set epics in the previous round.

Here’s day 6’s schedule, order of play and how to watch:

French Open order of play and Day 6 schedule

The schedule for Friday’s play at Roland Garros

Michael Jones27 May 2022 10:32
1653643577

Wimbledon to drop Mrs and Miss on women’s honours board

Wimbledon will drop the titles “Miss” and “Mrs” before the names of female winners on its honour roll to match the men’s boards in an attempt to modernise the tournament, The Times newspaper reported.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has traditionally used the titles just for women since its inception in 1877 - Ash Barty, last year’s champion, was referred to as “Miss A. Barty” whereas men’s winner Novak Djokovic went on the board as “N. Djokovic”.

In 2019, organisers did away with the use of honorifics when announcing scores in women’s matches but the events continue to be referred to as “gentlemen’s singles” and “ladies’ singles”.

Wimbledon to drop Mrs and Miss on women’s honours board

A move for modernisation and equality across the men’s and women’s games

Michael Jones27 May 2022 10:26
1653643127

Simona Halep suffers panic attack during second-round defeat at French Open

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep revealed she suffered a panic attack during her second-round defeat to Zheng Qinwen at Roland Garros.

Romanian Halep, the 19th seed, was leading her teenage opponent from China when she called for the doctor.

After falling to a 2-6 6-2 6-1 defeat, Halep said: “I didn’t expect (it) because it was just a panic attack. It happened.

“I didn’t know how to handle it, because I don’t have it often. Yeah, I don’t really know why it happened, because I was leading the match. I was playing well.”

Simona Halep suffers panic attack during second-round defeat at French Open

Halep was leading Zheng Qinwen when she called for the doctor

Michael Jones27 May 2022 10:18
1653641847

French Open 2022

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day six at the 2022 French Open. Today’s schedule looks set to be a cracker with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on court in the men’s draw and teenage American star Coco Gauff in action in the women’s tournament.

Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.

British No. 1 Cameron Norrie plays his third round match against Karen Khachanov and is looking to make it into the second week of a grand slam competition for the first time.

Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will hope for a simpler outing after surviving five-set epics in the previous round and former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber continues her bid for a career grand slam as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated Emma Raducanu on Wednesday.

Michael Jones27 May 2022 09:57

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in