French Open 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff updates and latest scores
Follow live updates from Roland Garros as the third round gets underway
Follow live updates from the French Open as the third round gets underway on another packed day at Roland Garros. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to take a step closer to a quarter-final meeting as they return to action on day six. Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.
Nadal will find himself on Court Suzanne-Lenglen today as he faces the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, while Djokovic returns to Philippe Chatrier and will play Aljaz Bedene in the second match of the day. Later on, Britain’s last remaining hope Cameron Norrie will look to reach new ground as the men’s No. 1 attempts to advance to the second week of a grand slam for the first time against Karen Khachanov.
Elsewhere, Coco Gauff looks to be finding form and can take advantage of an open bottom half of the bracket as the American faces Kaia Kanepi. Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber will also hope to continue her bid for a career grand slam as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated Emma Raducanu on Wednesday, while the battle between Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opens play on Philippe Chatrier.
Follow the action from the French Open, below:
It’s all over for Pliskova as a star is born - Day five round up
No contest. French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean, ranked 227 in the world and playing in her first grand slam at the age of 26 after giving up tennis for almost five years, stunned eighth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2 6-2 on day five of the French Open.
“Even I don’t have an explanation,” she said.
It’s all over for Pliskova as a star is born – French Open day five
Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie seeks success after a Swede ended Dan Evans’ dreams.
French Open: Wildcard Leolia Jeanjean stuns Karolina Pliskova as Iga Swiatek extends winning run
Little-known Frenchwoman Leolia Jeanjean caused a sensation at Roland Garros by knocking out eighth seed Karolina Pliskova.
The 26-year-old wildcard, ranked 227 in the world, beat last year’s Wimbledon runner-up 6-2 6-2.
In doing so Jeanjean became the lowest-ranked woman to win a match against a top-10 player at the French Open since Conchita Martinez beat Lori McNeil in 1988.
It is a remarkable achievement for a player who was a talented junior but who gave up tennis for almost five years after suffering a serious knee injury.
Wildcard Leolia Jeanjean stuns Karolina Pliskova as Iga Swiatek extends winning run
The 26-year-old wildcard, ranked 227 in the world, beat last year’s Wimbledon runner-up 6-2 6-2
Dan Evans has no regrets after his French Open challenge ends
Dan Evans shrugged off being booed at the end of his French Open second-round defeat, saying: “I couldn’t care less.”
British number two Evans, feeling the effects of a chest infection, put in a shift of almost three-and-a-half hours against 23-year-old Swede Mikael Ymer, only to lose in four sets, 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-2.
When Ymer brought up match point Evans, who had clearly had enough, just swatted his service return into the net.
The half-hearted shot was met with jeers from the crowd on a packed Court Six, but Evans was unrepentant.
Dan Evans has no regrets after his French Open challenge ends
The British number two lost in four sets to Swede Mikael Ymer,
Day 6 schedule starring Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to take a step closer to a quarter-final meeting at the French Open as the third round gets underway at Roland Garros today.
Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.
Cameron Norrie will look to reach new ground as the British men’s No. 1 attempts to advance to the second week of a grand slam for the first time as he takes on Karen Khachanov. Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will hope for a simpler outing after surviving five-set epics in the previous round.
Here’s day 6’s schedule, order of play and how to watch:
French Open order of play and Day 6 schedule
The schedule for Friday’s play at Roland Garros
Wimbledon to drop Mrs and Miss on women’s honours board
Wimbledon will drop the titles “Miss” and “Mrs” before the names of female winners on its honour roll to match the men’s boards in an attempt to modernise the tournament, The Times newspaper reported.
The All England Lawn Tennis Club has traditionally used the titles just for women since its inception in 1877 - Ash Barty, last year’s champion, was referred to as “Miss A. Barty” whereas men’s winner Novak Djokovic went on the board as “N. Djokovic”.
In 2019, organisers did away with the use of honorifics when announcing scores in women’s matches but the events continue to be referred to as “gentlemen’s singles” and “ladies’ singles”.
Wimbledon to drop Mrs and Miss on women’s honours board
A move for modernisation and equality across the men’s and women’s games
Simona Halep suffers panic attack during second-round defeat at French Open
Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep revealed she suffered a panic attack during her second-round defeat to Zheng Qinwen at Roland Garros.
Romanian Halep, the 19th seed, was leading her teenage opponent from China when she called for the doctor.
After falling to a 2-6 6-2 6-1 defeat, Halep said: “I didn’t expect (it) because it was just a panic attack. It happened.
“I didn’t know how to handle it, because I don’t have it often. Yeah, I don’t really know why it happened, because I was leading the match. I was playing well.”
Simona Halep suffers panic attack during second-round defeat at French Open
Halep was leading Zheng Qinwen when she called for the doctor
French Open 2022
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day six at the 2022 French Open. Today’s schedule looks set to be a cracker with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on court in the men’s draw and teenage American star Coco Gauff in action in the women’s tournament.
Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.
British No. 1 Cameron Norrie plays his third round match against Karen Khachanov and is looking to make it into the second week of a grand slam competition for the first time.
Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will hope for a simpler outing after surviving five-set epics in the previous round and former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber continues her bid for a career grand slam as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated Emma Raducanu on Wednesday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies