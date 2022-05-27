French Open 2022 LIVE: Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic latest updates, scores and results
Follow live updates from Roland Garros as the third round gets underway
Follow live updates from the French Open as the third round gets underway on another packed day at Roland Garros. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to take a step closer to a quarter-final meeting as they return to action on day six. Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.
Nadal will find himself on Court Suzanne-Lenglen today as he faces the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, while Djokovic returns to Philippe Chatrier and will play Aljaz Bedene in the second match of the day. Later on, Britain’s last remaining hope Cameron Norrie will look to reach new ground as the men’s No. 1 attempts to advance to the second week of a grand slam for the first time against Karen Khachanov.
Elsewhere, Coco Gauff looks to be finding form and can take advantage of an open bottom half of the bracket as the American faces Kaia Kanepi. Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber will also hope to continue her bid for a career grand slam as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated Emma Raducanu on Wednesday, while the battle between Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opens play on Philippe Chatrier.
Follow the action from the French Open, below:
Gauff 5-1 Kanepi*
Another break! Coco Gauff will be serving to win the first set.
Gauff 4-1 Kanepi*
Sloppy from Kanepi. She pushes Gauff deep behind the baseline with some heavy forehands to the corner and the American does well to keep her returns in play. Kanepi wants the point though and continues her attack only to mess up the angle and knock the ball out of play.
15-30.
*Gauff 4-1 Kanepi
Blistering work from Gauff who rattles through her own service game to take a controlling interest in the first set. She seems to have found her rhythm now and will want to see out this set as quickly as possible.
Can she break Kanepi again here?
Gauff 3-1 Kanepi*
Two more break points for Coco Gauff as she flies into a 15-40 lead. There’s a smattering of applause when Kanepi pulls one back but the Estonian overdoes a stroke to Gauff’s backhand and the 18-year-old smokes a winner down the line to take the game!
*Gauff 2-1 Kanepi
We’ve got a match on at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Every game so far has gone to deuce but neither player has managed to hold serve.
Until now. Gauff wins the rally to move to advantage before firing down a wide serve to the backhand that Kanepi can’t deal with.
The American leads.
Gauff 1-1 Kanepi*
Can Gauff break back immediately? She moves 15-40 up against the serve to set up two break points but twice hooks the ball off court to bring Kanepi level.
She gets another chance to break after Kanepi knocks one long on the next rally. Despite some massive smashes from the Estonian Gauff claims the game after Kanepi tries to go down the line and fails to clear the net.
*Gauff 0-1 Kanepi
A six-minute opening game ends with a break of serve for Kanepi. Great fightback from the Estonian who twice pulled Gauff away from game-point before going on to win.
*Gauff 0-0 Kanepi
Gauff can’t take the first game after a powerful backhand rally is set up by Kanepi who runs around the ball and smokes a forehand down the line. Gauff is caught off balance and her return loops into the air and lands on her side of the court.
Back to deuce.
*Gauff 0-0 Kanepi
Kaia Kanepi works the first game to deuce but Gauff wins the next point to move to advantage. A backhand slice from Gauff sits up nicely for Kanepi who smokes a forehand cross to the back corner. Gauff tries to return the smash but sends it into the net.
*Gauff 0-0 Kanepi
Coco Gauff serves first. A little forehand rally sees both women test each other out early on before the American goes long and gives the first point to Kaia Kanpei.
0-15.
