(Getty Images)

The French Open 2022 has reached its concluding weekend and American star Coco Gauff is aiming to become the first woman in over 20 years to win both the women’s singles and doubles competitions at Roland Garros in the same year. Back in 2000, Mary Pierce achieved the rare feat; this time Gauff is hoping to do so with the aid of Jessica Pegula in the doubles final on Sunday. Before that, though, her task is enormously difficult in the singles final today: standing in her way is world No1 Iga Swiatek.

Two years ago the Pole triumphed in this arena as a teenager and, now aged 21, she is bidding for a second Grand Slam title after reaching the Australian Open semis earlier this year. Swiatek didn’t drop a set in either the quarter-finals or semis, dispatching the aforementioned Pegula and Daria Kasatkina in those rounds en route to the final today.

Gauff beat compatriot Sloane Stephens in the last eight and Italian Martina Trevisan in the semis, to reach a first-ever Grand Slam singles final of her career. Follow all the action live below as Swiatek and Gauff bid to win the French Open: