French Open 2022 LIVE: Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff meet in final at Roland Garros
Follow all the build-up and action to see who succeeds Barbora Krejcíkova as clay-court champion in Paris
The French Open 2022 has reached its concluding weekend and American star Coco Gauff is aiming to become the first woman in over 20 years to win both the women’s singles and doubles competitions at Roland Garros in the same year. Back in 2000, Mary Pierce achieved the rare feat; this time Gauff is hoping to do so with the aid of Jessica Pegula in the doubles final on Sunday. Before that, though, her task is enormously difficult in the singles final today: standing in her way is world No1 Iga Swiatek.
Two years ago the Pole triumphed in this arena as a teenager and, now aged 21, she is bidding for a second Grand Slam title after reaching the Australian Open semis earlier this year. Swiatek didn’t drop a set in either the quarter-finals or semis, dispatching the aforementioned Pegula and Daria Kasatkina in those rounds en route to the final today.
Gauff beat compatriot Sloane Stephens in the last eight and Italian Martina Trevisan in the semis, to reach a first-ever Grand Slam singles final of her career. Follow all the action live below as Swiatek and Gauff bid to win the French Open:
Gauff credits family for new perspective
On the eve of the 2022 French Open final, Coco Gauff spoke openly about how she "wanted to win too much" during the earlier part of her career which led to her putting "way too much pressure" on herself.
She explained that her family and those close people around her helped to change her view of life and to look beyond tennis.
"I feel like I put myself in a bubble to the point where it was like tennis, tennis, tennis, tennis," she said. "Talking to my family in general, my grandmother is always like there is more to life than this.
"Since I was younger my dad told me I could change the world with my racquet. He didn’t mean that by just playing tennis. He meant speaking out on issues like this."
Gauff speaks out on gun violence
Following her victory over Martina Trevisan in the semi-finals Coco Gauff was prompted to sign the camera lens and she used the opportunity to call out gun violence in the United States following the most recent school shooting.
She wrote “Peace” and “End Gun Violence” on the lense before later explaining her decision saying:
“Since I was younger… my dad told me I could change the world with my racquet. He didn’t mean that by just playing tennis. He meant speaking out on issues like this,
“The first thing my dad said to me after I got off court [was] I’m proud of you and I love what you wrote on the camera.”
‘I knew I was going to face Iga Swiatek in a final one day’ says Gauff
Coco Gauff believes she was destined to meet Iga Swiatek in the French Open final – although maybe not so early in her career.
Gauff, 18, is through to her first grand slam final where she will take on world number one Swiatek on Saturday.
The pair know each other through their time in the junior ranks, and almost met in the Roland Garros girls’ final four years ago.
Gauff, who won that title, explained: “I was actually preparing to play her in the final, and then she had a match point against my usual doubles partner, Caty McNally.
“Caty saved a match point against her and I ended up playing Caty in the final.”
New mindset could unlock Gauff’s true potential
Coco Gauff has shone this week to break through since her meteoric rise in 2019, she is yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament and has spent the past three years building on her eye-catching performances at Wimbledon.
The 18-year-old says her change in perspective will help her try to end Iga Swiatek’s superb 34-match unbeaten run and claim a grand slam title for the first time.
“Enjoy life. No matter how good or bad my career is, I think I’m a great person.” She explained about her new outlook on tennis.
“That’s a message for all the young players out there that your results, your job or how much money you make doesn’t define you as a person. As long as you love yourself, it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks.”
Swiatek preparing for the final
Swiatek thoughts on Gauff
Iga Swiatek turned 21 earlier this week and is just three years older that her opponent today. She believes that Coco Gauff could be a potential rival for years to come.
The pair met earlier this year at Miami Open in a match that Swiatek won in straight sets.
"I’m pretty happy that she’s doing well, because I think she’s also had a huge amount of pressure in her life, and being always like the youngest one and the one that is supposed to be the future, it must have been tough,” Swiatek said when describing Gauff.
“From what I see on court, she’s developing every year basically. When I see her, I tend to forget that she’s 18. She’s playing really consistent. You can see her progressing, and I think that’s the most important thing.”
The American teenager, who burst onto the scene at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old when she reached the fourth round in 2019, beat ear-splitting Italian Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1.
It was a coming-of age performance from Gauff, now 18, who will face 20-year-old top seed Iga Swiatek in a fresh-faced final.
“I’m a little bit in shock right now,” said Gauff.
The world number one and hot title favourite put in a heavy metal performance to rock Russian Daria Kasatkina and reach the French Open final.
Swiatek, 21, won 6-2 6-1 in just 64 minutes of a one-sided semi on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
She said: “I try to treat every match the same way, and if I realise this is one of the most important matches of the season it stresses me out.”
‘I try to be proactive’ says Swiatek
Iga Swiatek is a quick starter. She’s broken her opponent’s serve in their first service game in all six of her matches in Paris and often overwhelms her opponents through sheer power.
It took her just over an hour to defeat Daria Kasatkina in straight sets in her semi-final and there is no doubt she is the toughest opponent to face in a final.
Victory for the 21-year-old will see Swiatek match Venus Williams for the longest winning streak on the WTA Tour in the 21st century with 35 consecutive wins.
"I want to start with being proactive and put pressure on my opponents because I know how it feels," Swiatek told the BBC "I try to be aware that my opponent is also going to be stressed and realise that I have nothing to lose."
Gauff relaxed ahead of French Open final
Coco Gauff says she has shaken off the pressure she felt as a 15-year-old and is ready to win a first Grand Slam against heavy top seed Iga Swiatek in the French Open final.
Gauff first broke through by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019 - a run which included a victory over Venus Williams on her main draw debut.
"I think there’s a fine line between believing in yourself and almost pushing yourself too much," said Gauff, who believes she tried too hard to win back then and is taking a more relaxed approach now she is older.
"If I do lift the trophy, honestly, I don’t think my life is going to change really. The people who love me are still going to love me regardless if I lift the trophy or not."
