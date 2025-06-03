Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul live: Scores and updates from French Open quarter-final
Defending champion Alcaraz faces Paul, the 12th seed, with Lorenzo Musetti waiting in the semi-finals
Carlos Alcaraz bids for another French Open semi-final as he takes on American Tommy Paul in the night session at Roland Garros.
Defending champion Alcaraz defeated another American in Ben Shelton to reach the quarter-finals and the 12th seed Paul is an opponent he knows well. They met twice last season, in the Wimbledon quarter-finals and the Olympic quarter-finals at Roland Garros, with Alcaraz progressing on both occasions.
Lorenzo Musetti is already through to the semi-finals after defeating Frances Tiafoe in four sets earlier on Wednesday. The Italian eighth seed escaped disqualification after kicking a ball at a line judge, but continued his strong clay-court season by reaching the French Open semi-finals for the first time.
In the women’s, defending champion Iga Swiatek battled past Elina Svitolina to set up a mouthwatering clash with top seed and World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Swiatek has now won 26 consecutive matches at the French Open while Sabalenka defeated Qinwen Zheng and is still yet to drop a set all tournament.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open quarter-finals, below
Lorenzo Musetti escapes French Open disqualification after kicking ball at line judge
Lorenzo Musetti escaped being disqualified from the French Open after accidentally kicking a ball at a line judge during this quarter-final win over Frances Tiafoe.
The Italian progressed to his first Roland Garros semi-final after beating Tiafoe in four sets and will play either Carlos Alcaraz or Tommy Paul on Friday for a place in the final.
But the eighth seed had a fortunate escape during his contest with Tiafoe where Musetti risked being defaulted from the tournament when he struck a line judge by volleying the ball with his foot.
Musetti, who had lost the previous point on serve and was down 3-5 in the second set, was receiving balls from a ball boy when he dropped one of them behind the baseline as he faced the back of the court.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul head-to-head
There certainly have been some entertaining matches between Alcaraz and Paul over the last few years - and the American even has some wins against the young Spaniard.
2024 - Olympics, Alcaraz wins 6-3 7-6
2024 - Wimbledon, Alcaraz wins 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-2
2024 - Cincinnati, Alcaraz wins 7-6 6-7 6-3
2023 - Canada, Paul wins 6-3 4-6 6-3
2023 - Miami, Alcaraz wins 6-4 6-4
2022 - Canada, Paul wins 6-7 7-6 6-3
Tommy Paul on facing Carlos Alcaraz
“We played actually here not even a year ago at the Olympics. I felt like I played a decent match. I know a lot of things that I could have done better, and I had a couple of set points I think in the second set and ended up losing in straights.
“Obviously the guy can play amazing tennis here, I mean, defending champion and everything. I think we would go into the match with some good, new ideas.”
Carlos Alcaraz on facing Tommy Paul
“Against Tommy, I think for the people, it's going to be a really interesting match to watch, because every time we play against each other, we rise our level to the top as well.
“We make really good rallies, good points. So I think it's going to be great to watch as well. It's going to be a good quarterfinal.”
Good evening
Hello and welcome. We have a cracker of quarter-final to come tonight between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul, with Lorenzo Musetti waiting the winner in the semi-finals.
Earlier we had Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka set up their semi-final, which will come on Thursday.
