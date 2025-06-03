Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul live: Scores and updates from French Open quarter-final

Carlos Alcaraz returns to action in the French Open ( Getty Images )

Carlos Alcaraz bids for another French Open semi-final as he takes on American Tommy Paul in the night session at Roland Garros.

Defending champion Alcaraz defeated another American in Ben Shelton to reach the quarter-finals and the 12th seed Paul is an opponent he knows well. They met twice last season, in the Wimbledon quarter-finals and the Olympic quarter-finals at Roland Garros, with Alcaraz progressing on both occasions.

Lorenzo Musetti is already through to the semi-finals after defeating Frances Tiafoe in four sets earlier on Wednesday. The Italian eighth seed escaped disqualification after kicking a ball at a line judge, but continued his strong clay-court season by reaching the French Open semi-finals for the first time.

In the women’s, defending champion Iga Swiatek battled past Elina Svitolina to set up a mouthwatering clash with top seed and World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Swiatek has now won 26 consecutive matches at the French Open while Sabalenka defeated Qinwen Zheng and is still yet to drop a set all tournament.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open quarter-finals, below