French Open live stream: How to watch Roland Garros 2022 online and on TV
The second Grand Slam of the season is here with Roland Garros set to provide a feast of tennis
The French Open is back with the second Grand Slam of the season.
The men’s singles is wide open with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and the Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz all hotly-tipped, though Stefanos Tsitsipas has enjoyed a kind draw, which boosts his chances.
In the women’s singles, look no further than Iga Swiatek, who is on a fine run of form and looks well-placed to add a second French Open crownd after triumphing in 2020.
Simona Halep and Maria Sakkari should provide the strongest competition to the Polish star.
Here’s how to watch and day 2’s order of play and schedule:
How to watch
You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.
You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.
Order of play
(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated; British players in bold)
Court Philippe Chatrier
Play starts at 11am
- Iga Swiatek (1) vs Lesia Tsurenk
- Diane Parry vs Barbora Krejcikova (2)
- Jordan Thompson vs Rafael Nadal (5)
- Not before 7.45pm: Novak Djokovic (1) vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Court Suzanne Lenglen
- Amanda Anisimova (27) vs Naomi Osaka
- Stan Wawrinka vs Corentin Moutet
- Anett Kontaveit (5) vs Ajla Tomljanovic
- Lloyd Harris vs Richard Gasquet
Court Simonne Mathieu
- Ocean Dodin vs Andrea Petkovic
- Cameron Norrie (10) vs Manuel Guinard
- Linda Noskova vs Emma Raducanu (12)
- Benoit Paire vs Ilya Ivashka
Court 4
- Alejandro Table vs Borna Gojo
- Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Kristina Kucova
- Alex Molcan vs Federico Coria
- Ekaterina Alexandrova (30) vs Greet Minnen
Court 5
- Maryna Zanevska vs Qinwen Zheng
- Dusan Lajovic vs Sebastian Baez
- Norbert Gombos vs Pedro Cachin
- Irina-Camelia Begu vs Jasmine Paolini
Court 6
- Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna vs Taylor Fritz (13)
- Leolia Jeanjean vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz
- Angelique Kerber (21) vs Magdalena Frech
- Sebastian Korda (27) vs John Millman
Court 7
- Bianca Andreescu vs Ysaline Bonaventure
- Dan Evans (29) vs Francisco Cerundolo
- Marton Fucsovics vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux
- Madison Keys (22) vs Anna Kalinskaya
Court 8
- Anna Bondar vs Petra Kvitova (32)
- Nikoloz Basilashvili (22) vs Maxime Cressy
- Lin Zhu vs Veronika Kudermetova (29)
- Cristian Garin vs Tommy Paul (30)
Court 9
- Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs Daria Saville
- Brandon Nakashika vs Kamil Majchrzak
- Mikael Ymer vs James Duckworth
- Katie Volynets vs Viktorija Golubic
Court 12
- Martina Trevisan vs Harriet Dart
- Alison Riske vs Dayan Yastremska
- Mackenzie McDonald vs Franco Agamenone
- Pedro Martinez vs Henri Laaksonen
Court 13
- Filip Krajinovic vs Reilly Opelka (17)
- Danka Kovinic vs Liudmila Samsonova (25)
- Miomir Kecmanovic (28) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
- Arantxa Rus vs Elena Rybakina (16)
Court 14
- Victoria Azarenka (15) vs Ana Bogdan
- Heather Watson vs Elsa Jacquemot
- Attila Balazs vs Marin Cilic (20)
- Not before 4pm: Arthur Rinderknech vs Alexander Bublik
