The French Open is back with the second Grand Slam of the season.

The men’s singles is wide open with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and the Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz all hotly-tipped, though Stefanos Tsitsipas has enjoyed a kind draw, which boosts his chances.

In the women’s singles, look no further than Iga Swiatek, who is on a fine run of form and looks well-placed to add a second French Open crownd after triumphing in 2020.

Simona Halep and Maria Sakkari should provide the strongest competition to the Polish star.

Here’s how to watch and day 2’s order of play and schedule:

How to watch

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Order of play

(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated; British players in bold)

Court Philippe Chatrier

Play starts at 11am

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Lesia Tsurenk

Diane Parry vs Barbora Krejcikova (2)

Jordan Thompson vs Rafael Nadal (5)

Not before 7.45pm: Novak Djokovic (1) vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Amanda Anisimova (27) vs Naomi Osaka

Stan Wawrinka vs Corentin Moutet

Anett Kontaveit (5) vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Lloyd Harris vs Richard Gasquet

Court Simonne Mathieu

Ocean Dodin vs Andrea Petkovic

Cameron Norrie (10) vs Manuel Guinard

vs Manuel Guinard Linda Noskova vs Emma Raducanu (12)

Benoit Paire vs Ilya Ivashka

Court 4

Alejandro Table vs Borna Gojo

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Kristina Kucova

Alex Molcan vs Federico Coria

Ekaterina Alexandrova (30) vs Greet Minnen

Court 5

Maryna Zanevska vs Qinwen Zheng

Dusan Lajovic vs Sebastian Baez

Norbert Gombos vs Pedro Cachin

Irina-Camelia Begu vs Jasmine Paolini

Court 6

Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna vs Taylor Fritz (13)

Leolia Jeanjean vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz

Angelique Kerber (21) vs Magdalena Frech

Sebastian Korda (27) vs John Millman

Court 7

Bianca Andreescu vs Ysaline Bonaventure

Dan Evans (29) vs Francisco Cerundolo

vs Francisco Cerundolo Marton Fucsovics vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux

Madison Keys (22) vs Anna Kalinskaya

Court 8

Anna Bondar vs Petra Kvitova (32)

Nikoloz Basilashvili (22) vs Maxime Cressy

Lin Zhu vs Veronika Kudermetova (29)

Cristian Garin vs Tommy Paul (30)

Court 9

Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs Daria Saville

Brandon Nakashika vs Kamil Majchrzak

Mikael Ymer vs James Duckworth

Katie Volynets vs Viktorija Golubic

Court 12

Martina Trevisan vs Harriet Dart

Alison Riske vs Dayan Yastremska

Mackenzie McDonald vs Franco Agamenone

Pedro Martinez vs Henri Laaksonen

Court 13

Filip Krajinovic vs Reilly Opelka (17)

Danka Kovinic vs Liudmila Samsonova (25)

Miomir Kecmanovic (28) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Arantxa Rus vs Elena Rybakina (16)

Court 14