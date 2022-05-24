The French Open is back with the second Grand Slam of the season.

The men’s singles is wide open with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and the Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz all hotly-tipped, though Stefanos Tsitsipas has enjoyed a kind draw, which boosts his chances.

In the women’s singles, look no further than Iga Swiatek, who is on a fine run of form and looks well-placed to add a second French Open crownd after triumphing in 2020.

Simona Halep and Maria Sakkari should provide the strongest competition to the Polish star.

Here’s how to watch and day 3’s order of play and schedule:

How to watch

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Order of play

(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated; British players in bold)

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Alizé CORNET (FRA) v Misaki DOI (JPN)

Casper RUUD (NOR)[8] v Jo-Wilfried TSONGA (FRA)

Paula BADOSA (ESP)[3] v Fiona FERRO (FRA)

Lorenzo MUSETTI (ITA) v Stefanos TSITSIPAS (GRE)[4]

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Facundo BAGNIS (ARG) v Daniil MEDVEDEV (---)[2]

Taylor TOWNSEND (USA) v Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

Hugo GASTON (FRA) v Alex DE MINAUR (AUS)[19]

Chloé PAQUET (FRA) v Aryna SABALENKA (---)[7]

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Tessah ANDRIANJAFITRIMO (FRA) v Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE)[8]

Frances TIAFOE (USA)[24] v Benjamin BONZI (FRA)

Simona HALEP (ROU)[19] v Nastasja SCHUNK (GER)

Pablo CARRENO BUSTA (ESP)[16] v Gilles SIMON (FRA)

Court 14

Lucia BRONZETTI (ITA) v Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT)[13]

Andrey RUBLEV (---)[7] v Soonwoo KWON (KOR)

Camila GIORGI (ITA)[28] v Shuai ZHANG (CHN)

Lucas POUILLE (FRA) v Zdenek KOLAR (CZE)

Court 7

Emil RUUSUVUORI (FIN) v Ugo HUMBERT (FRA)

Jessica PEGULA (USA)[11] v Qiang WANG (CHN)

Bjorn FRATANGELO (USA) v Jannik SINNER (ITA)[11]

Rebecca SRAMKOVA (SVK) v Daria KASATKINA (---)[20]

Court 6

Danielle COLLINS (USA)[9] v Viktoriya TOMOVA (BUL)

Adrian MANNARINO (FRA) v Federico DELBONIS (ARG)

Claire LIU (USA) v Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO)[24]

Giulio ZEPPIERI (ITA) v Hubert HURKACZ (POL)[12]

Court 10

Joao SOUSA (POR) v Chun-Hsin TSENG (TPE)

Shelby ROGERS (USA) v Tereza MARTINCOVA (CZE)

Roberto CARBALLES BAENA (ESP) v Oscar OTTE (GER)

Panna UDVARDY (HUN) v Fernanda CONTRERAS GOMEZ (MEX)

Court 11

Ricardas BERANKIS (LTU) v Laslo DJERE (SRB)

Jiri LEHECKA (CZE) v David GOFFIN (BEL)

Irina BARA (ROU) v Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

Madison BRENGLE (USA) v Mihaela BUZARNESCU (ROU)

Court 12

Denis SHAPOVALOV (CAN)[14] v Holger RUNE (DEN)

Mayar SHERIF (EGY) v Marta KOSTYUK (UKR)

Oksana SELEKHMETEVA (---) v Kaja JUVAN (SLO)

Jiri VESELY (CZE) v Steve JOHNSON (USA)

Court 13

Aleksandra KRUNIC (SRB) v Kamilla RAKHIMOVA (---)

Peter GOJOWCZYK (GER) v Lorenzo SONEGO (ITA)[32]

Anhelina KALININA (UKR) v Hailey BAPTISTE (USA)

Marco CECCHINATO (ITA) v Pablo ANDUJAR (ESP)