The French Open is back with the second Grand Slam of the season.

The men’s singles is wide open with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and the Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz all hotly-tipped, though Stefanos Tsitsipas has enjoyed a kind draw, which boosts his chances.

In the women’s singles, look no further than Iga Swiatek, who is on a fine run of form and looks well-placed to add a second French Open crownd after triumphing in 2020.

Simona Halep and Maria Sakkari should provide the strongest competition to the Polish star.

Here’s how to watch and day 3’s order of play and schedule:

How to watch

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Order of play

(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starts at 11am

Angelique Kerber vs Elsa Jacquemot

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez

Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu

Not before 7:45pm

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova

Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan

Sebastian Korda vs Richard Gasquet

Court Simonne-Mathieu

John Isner vs Gregoire Barrere

Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck

Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Camila Osorio vs Diane Parry

Court 6

Olga Danilovic vs Jil Teichmann

Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler

Katerina Siniakova vs Leylah Fernandez

Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Fabio Fognini

The full schedule is available here.