French Open live stream: How to watch Roland Garros 2022 online and on TV
The second Grand Slam of the season is here
The French Open is back with the second Grand Slam of the season.
The men’s singles is wide open with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and the Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz all hotly-tipped, though Stefanos Tsitsipas has enjoyed a kind draw, which boosts his chances.
In the women’s singles, look no further than Iga Swiatek, who is on a fine run of form and looks well-placed to add a second French Open crownd after triumphing in 2020.
Simona Halep and Maria Sakkari should provide the strongest competition to the Polish star.
Here’s how to watch and day 3’s order of play and schedule:
How to watch
You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.
You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.
Order of play
(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)
Court Philippe Chatrier
Starts at 11am
Angelique Kerber vs Elsa Jacquemot
Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez
Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu
Not before 7:45pm
Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova
Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan
Sebastian Korda vs Richard Gasquet
Court Simonne-Mathieu
John Isner vs Gregoire Barrere
Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck
Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Camila Osorio vs Diane Parry
Court 6
Olga Danilovic vs Jil Teichmann
Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler
Katerina Siniakova vs Leylah Fernandez
Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Fabio Fognini
The full schedule is available here.
