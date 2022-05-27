The French Open is heating up as the third round of the second Grand Slam of the season gets underway at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic remain on a collision course for the quarter-finals and have yet to drop a set so far. There has been plenty of drama elsewhere, though, as Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have all survived five-set epics to keep their hopes alive.

In the women’s singles, look no further than Iga Swiatek, who is on a fine run of form and looks well-placed to add a second French Open crown after triumphing in 2020.

Swiatek looks to be the clear favourite, and there have been plenty of shocks in the women’s draw so far with Simona Halep, Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur all knocked out inside the opening week.

Here’s how to watch and day 6’s order of play and schedule:

How to watch

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Order of play

(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starts at 11am

Belinda Bencic vs Leylah Fernandez

Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene

Sloane Stephens vs Diane Parry

Not before 7:45pm

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Amanda Anisimova vs Karolina Muchova

Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi

Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Grigor Dimitrov vs Diego Schwartzman

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann

Cameron Norrie vs Karen Khachanov

The full schedule is available here.