French Open live stream: How to watch Roland Garros 2022 online and on TV
The second Grand Slam of the season is here
The French Open is heating up as the third round of the second Grand Slam of the season gets underway at Roland Garros.
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic remain on a collision course for the quarter-finals and have yet to drop a set so far. There has been plenty of drama elsewhere, though, as Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have all survived five-set epics to keep their hopes alive.
In the women’s singles, look no further than Iga Swiatek, who is on a fine run of form and looks well-placed to add a second French Open crown after triumphing in 2020.
Swiatek looks to be the clear favourite, and there have been plenty of shocks in the women’s draw so far with Simona Halep, Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur all knocked out inside the opening week.
Here’s how to watch and day 6’s order of play and schedule:
How to watch
You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.
You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.
Order of play
(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)
Court Philippe Chatrier
Starts at 11am
Belinda Bencic vs Leylah Fernandez
Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene
Sloane Stephens vs Diane Parry
Not before 7:45pm
Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Amanda Anisimova vs Karolina Muchova
Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi
Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp
Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Grigor Dimitrov vs Diego Schwartzman
Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann
Cameron Norrie vs Karen Khachanov
The full schedule is available here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies