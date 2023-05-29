French Open LIVE: Scores and updates as Novak Djokovic makes winning start at Roland Garros
The 22-time grand slam champion Djokovic starts his quest for a record-breaking 23rd title at Roland Garros
The French Open continues at Roland Garros today with the second grand slam in tennis wide open in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.
Novak Djokovic enters the fray as he bids for a record-breaking 23rd grand slam singles title, looking to add to the French Open crowns he claimed in 2016 and 2021. With clay-court king Rafael Nadal missing this year’s tournament through injury, the 36-year-old Serbian looks to have the perfect opportunity to further cement his greatness and USA’s Aleksandar Kovacevic is his first opponent this afternoon.
Djokovic’s main contender for the men’s title appears to be young pretender Carlos Alcaraz, who has lit up the tennis world since bursting on to the scene. The 20-year-old is already a grand slam winner after claiming last year’s US Open and could dominate men’s tennis in a post-Djokovic-Nadal-Federer world. Italy’s Flavio Cobolli is his first-round opponent.
Elsewhere today, Britain’s Cameron Norrie dramatically beat home favourite Benoit Paire in five sets, while the women’s draw sees the likes of Caroline Garcia, Petra Kvitova and Jelena Ostapenko get their campaigns underway.
Caroline Garcia 2-0 Wang Xiyu
A confident first two games from the fifth seed. Four thumping serves and the simplest of holds.
Caroline Garcia 1-0 Wang Xiyu
Lovely start from Caroline Garcia, surviving a slip on her second break point to crunch an inside-out forehand winner.
Next on Court Philippe-Chatrier...
...is Caroline Garcia, the fifth seed and seeking a good run on home soil. The 29-year-old isn’t always at her happiest or best on clay, but the courts are said to be playing quicker this week, which may just suit last year’s WTA Finals winner.
She’s got Wang Xiyu for first round company.
Shoulder injury forces Jack Draper out of French Open
Jack Draper suffered more physical problems at the French Open when a left shoulder problem forced him to pull out during his first-round clash with Tomas Etcheverry.
The 21-year-old has struggled with hip and abdominal problems this season but declared himself fully fit ahead of the year’s second grand slam.
However, it became clear in the eighth game that Draper was ailing physically again when he started to serve underarm.
He managed to hold serve to make it 4-4 but Argentinian Etcheverry claimed the next two games to take the opening set, after which a resigned-looking Draper called the trainer.
He took some pills and tried to play on but, trailing 0-30 in the second game of the second set, pulled the plug and shook hands with his opponent before trudging off court.
There is no doubt about Draper’s potential but, rather like his former junior compatriot Emma Raducanu, his body has so far been unable to hold up to the rigours of top-level tennis.
He will now hope this issue does not seriously impact his grass-court prospects, with Wimbledon starting in five weeks.
PA
Around the courts...
A few updates from elsewhere:
On Suzanne Lenglen, Elina Avanesyan and Belinda Bencic have shared the first two sets to take their match to a decider.
Stan Wawrinka and Albert Ramos Viñolas are rolling back the years, with the Swiss (three years his 35-year-old opponent’s senior) up 7-6, 6-4, 6-7 with no games yet completed in the fourth set.
Dominic Thiem’s hopes of recapturing some of his best form appear faint, though - the Austrian is a set and a break down against Pedro Cachin.
Novak Djokovic beats Aleksandar Kovacevic
Marton Fucsovics is next up for Djokovic in the second round - the Hungarian has never beaten the 22-time Grand Slam winner, but has shown glimpses of good form at both the Australian and Italian Open this season.
Novak Djokovic through to second round
A howitzer of a forehand flies by Aleksandar Kovacevic and that’s that - Novak Djokovic is through! 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).
A valiant effort from the young American, who has plenty more days like this to come, you’d have to say. But the final result was never in doubt.
Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 6-6 (3-0) Aleksandar Kovacevic
Big match Djokovic re-emerges, getting a mini-break and then slamming down two fierce first serves to build his lead.
Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 6-6 Aleksandar Kovacevic
Tie break time, which looked unlikely about 15 minutes ago. Can the American take us deeper?
Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 5-6 Aleksandar Kovacevic
A slight wobble at 40-0 but Kovacevic is ahead in the third set for the first time. Djokovic, still rubbing at those irritated eyes, will serve to try and force a tie-break.
