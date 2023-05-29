✕ Close Lookalike Ruud seeking to go in one direction at Roland Garros

The French Open continues at Roland Garros today with the second grand slam in tennis wide open in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Novak Djokovic enters the fray as he bids for a record-breaking 23rd grand slam singles title, looking to add to the French Open crowns he claimed in 2016 and 2021. With clay-court king Rafael Nadal missing this year’s tournament through injury, the 36-year-old Serbian looks to have the perfect opportunity to further cement his greatness and USA’s Aleksandar Kovacevic is his first opponent this afternoon.

Djokovic’s main contender for the men’s title appears to be young pretender Carlos Alcaraz, who has lit up the tennis world since bursting on to the scene. The 20-year-old is already a grand slam winner after claiming last year’s US Open and could dominate men’s tennis in a post-Djokovic-Nadal-Federer world. Italy’s Flavio Cobolli is his first-round opponent.

Elsewhere today, Britain’s Cameron Norrie dramatically beat home favourite Benoit Paire in five sets, while the women’s draw sees the likes of Caroline Garcia, Petra Kvitova and Jelena Ostapenko get their campaigns underway.

