French Open LIVE: Scores and latest updates from Roland Garros as third round begins
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are all in action as the French Open third round begins at Roland Garros
The French Open third round is underway as Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka continue to navigate off-court controversies at Roland Garros, while Carlos Alcaraz returns to top billing on Friday.
Djokovic takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina amid the fall-out of his decision to write “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on the camera after his first-round victory, as the Serbian continues his bid to win a men’s record 23rd grand slam.
Djokovic remains on a collision course with world No 1 Alcaraz, who faces Denis Shapovalov in the night session. Sabalenka resumes her bid for consecutive grand slam titles against Kamilla Rakhimova after being confronted by a Ukrainian journalist following her second-round win.
On Thursday, fourth seed Casper Ruud and holder Iga Swiatek stayed on course to reach consecutive finals at the French Open, but Jannik Sinner later squandered two match points in his five-set loss to German Daniel Altmaier in an epic battle lasting more than five hours.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:
French Open: Taylor Fritz shushes home crown
Taylor Fritz produced one of the moments of the French Open so far as the American knocked out Arthur Rinderknech - the last remaining French player in the men’s and women’s singles draw - late last night. Fritz was booed throughout the match but responded by shushing the crowd!
French Open latest: Novak Djokovic driven by ‘drama’
Novak Djokovic admitted he is fuelled by drama as the fall-out continued from his controversial message about Kosovo.
The French sports minister weighed into the debate on Wednesday over Djokovic’s decision to write “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on the camera after his first-round victory at Roland Garros.
Speaking to TV station France 2, Amelie Oudea-Castera said the message amid violence in the north of the country, which is not recognised as independent by Serbia, was not appropriate and she warned Djokovic not to repeat the action.
He told Serbian media he would do it again but, after beating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (2) 6-0 6-3 in the second round, he opted just for a signature and smiley face.
At his post-match press conference, Djokovic said: “I would say it again, but I don’t need to because you have my quotes if you want to reflect on that.
“Of course I’m aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It’s something that I stand for. So that’s all. Drama-free grand slam, I don’t think it can happen for me. I guess that drives me, as well.”
French Open highlights: Alexander Zverev cruises through
Alexander Zverev headlined the night action on Philippe-Chatier yesterday and cruised to a 6-4 6-2 6-1 win against Alex Molcan.
French Open order of play - Friday 2 June
all times BST
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 10:45
Jessica Pegula vs Elise Mertens
Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova
Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Not before 20:15
Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov
Suzanne-Lenglen
From 10:00
Daria Kasatkina vs Peyton Stearns
Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego
Sloane Stephens vs Yulia Putintseva
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzmann
Simonne-Mathieu
From 10:00
Karen Khachanov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Elina Svitolina vs Anna Blinkova
Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Musetti
Karolina Muchova vs Irina-Camelia Begu
For the full order of play, click here
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App
French Open latest
