Djokovic embraces Iron Man tag after Fucsovics win

The French Open third round is underway as Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka continue to navigate off-court controversies at Roland Garros, while Carlos Alcaraz returns to top billing on Friday.

Djokovic takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina amid the fall-out of his decision to write “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on the camera after his first-round victory, as the Serbian continues his bid to win a men’s record 23rd grand slam.

Djokovic remains on a collision course with world No 1 Alcaraz, who faces Denis Shapovalov in the night session. Sabalenka resumes her bid for consecutive grand slam titles against Kamilla Rakhimova after being confronted by a Ukrainian journalist following her second-round win.

On Thursday, fourth seed Casper Ruud and holder Iga Swiatek stayed on course to reach consecutive finals at the French Open, but Jannik Sinner later squandered two match points in his five-set loss to German Daniel Altmaier in an epic battle lasting more than five hours.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below: