Liveupdated1685696745

French Open LIVE: Scores and latest updates from Roland Garros as third round begins

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are all in action as the French Open third round begins at Roland Garros

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 02 June 2023 10:05
Comments
Djokovic embraces Iron Man tag after Fucsovics win

The French Open third round is underway as Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka continue to navigate off-court controversies at Roland Garros, while Carlos Alcaraz returns to top billing on Friday.

Djokovic takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina amid the fall-out of his decision to write “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on the camera after his first-round victory, as the Serbian continues his bid to win a men’s record 23rd grand slam.

Djokovic remains on a collision course with world No 1 Alcaraz, who faces Denis Shapovalov in the night session. Sabalenka resumes her bid for consecutive grand slam titles against Kamilla Rakhimova after being confronted by a Ukrainian journalist following her second-round win.

On Thursday, fourth seed Casper Ruud and holder Iga Swiatek stayed on course to reach consecutive finals at the French Open, but Jannik Sinner later squandered two match points in his five-set loss to German Daniel Altmaier in an epic battle lasting more than five hours.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:

1685696719

French Open: Taylor Fritz shushes home crown

Taylor Fritz produced one of the moments of the French Open so far as the American knocked out Arthur Rinderknech - the last remaining French player in the men’s and women’s singles draw - late last night. Fritz was booed throughout the match but responded by shushing the crowd!

Jamie Braidwood2 June 2023 10:05
1685696707

French Open latest: Novak Djokovic driven by ‘drama’

Novak Djokovic admitted he is fuelled by drama as the fall-out continued from his controversial message about Kosovo.

The French sports minister weighed into the debate on Wednesday over Djokovic’s decision to write “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on the camera after his first-round victory at Roland Garros.

Speaking to TV station France 2, Amelie Oudea-Castera said the message amid violence in the north of the country, which is not recognised as independent by Serbia, was not appropriate and she warned Djokovic not to repeat the action.

He told Serbian media he would do it again but, after beating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (2) 6-0 6-3 in the second round, he opted just for a signature and smiley face.

At his post-match press conference, Djokovic said: “I would say it again, but I don’t need to because you have my quotes if you want to reflect on that.

“Of course I’m aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It’s something that I stand for. So that’s all. Drama-free grand slam, I don’t think it can happen for me. I guess that drives me, as well.”

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood2 June 2023 10:05
1685696059

French Open highlights: Alexander Zverev cruises through

Alexander Zverev headlined the night action on Philippe-Chatier yesterday and cruised to a 6-4 6-2 6-1 win against Alex Molcan.

Jamie Braidwood2 June 2023 09:54
1685695627

French Open order of play - Friday 2 June

all times BST

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 10:45

Jessica Pegula vs Elise Mertens

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Not before 20:15

Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov

Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10:00

Daria Kasatkina vs Peyton Stearns

Andrey Rublev vs Lorenzo Sonego

Sloane Stephens vs Yulia Putintseva

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Diego Schwartzmann

Simonne-Mathieu

From 10:00

Karen Khachanov vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Elina Svitolina vs Anna Blinkova

Cameron Norrie vs Lorenzo Musetti

Karolina Muchova vs Irina-Camelia Begu

For the full order of play, click here

Jamie Braidwood2 June 2023 09:47
1685695567

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App

Jamie Braidwood2 June 2023 09:46
1685695507

French Open latest

Jamie Braidwood2 June 2023 09:45

