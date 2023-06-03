✕ Close Swiatek pleased to reach the third round at the French Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The French Open nears the end of its first week at Roland Garros as the third continues on Saturday with Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina among those looking to book their place in the last -16.

Defending champion Swiatek takes on Wang Xinyu of China while Rybakina, who is so far leading the challenge to dethrone Swiatek in Paris, faces Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo. The match of the day, however, is a contest between last year’s finalist Coco Gauff and 16-year-old breakout star Mirra Andreeva.

Cameron Norrie’s campaign ended in disappointing fashion with a straight-sets loss to Lorenzo Musetti on Friday, while Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka continued to navigate off-court controversies at Roland Garros to advance to the fourth round.

Djokovic beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina amid the fall-out of his decision to write “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on the camera after his first-round victory, as the Serbian continued his bid to win a men’s record 23rd grand slam.

Sabalenka resumed her bid for consecutive grand slam titles with a straight-sets win against Kamilla Rakhimova. It came after she was confronted by a Ukrainian journalist following her second-round win and afterwards, Sabalenka did not undertake her usual media duties citing mental health concerns.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below: