Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the French Open quarter-finals today, with Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud in men’s quarter-final action later on.

Swiatek vs Gauff marks a rematch of last year’s women’s final, which the Pole won handily to claim her second title at Roland Garros. Swiatek, also a champion here in 2020, will be lacking a bit of momentum as she takes on the American teenager today, however. Swiatek was 5-1 up in the first set against Lesia Tsurenko in Round 4, when her opponent withdrew due to breathing issues. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Gauff saw off Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the last round to set up this tie.

The winner of that match will play the victor of Ons Jabeur’s quarter-final with Beatriz Haddad Maia, which kicks off today’s action.

Later in the day, last year’s men’s finalist Casper Ruud plays sixth seed Holger Rune, and Alexander Zverev faces the unseeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry in their quarter-finals. The winners of those ties will face each other in the semi-finals. On the other side of the draw is a mouth-watering clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open quarter-finals below.