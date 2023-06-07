French Open LIVE: Tennis scores, updates and results as Iga Swiatek plays Coco Gauff in quarter-finals
Swiatek faces Gauff in a rematch of last year’s final, with men’s quarter-final action to follow
Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the French Open quarter-finals today, with Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud in men’s quarter-final action later on.
Swiatek vs Gauff marks a rematch of last year’s women’s final, which the Pole won handily to claim her second title at Roland Garros. Swiatek, also a champion here in 2020, will be lacking a bit of momentum as she takes on the American teenager today, however. Swiatek was 5-1 up in the first set against Lesia Tsurenko in Round 4, when her opponent withdrew due to breathing issues. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Gauff saw off Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the last round to set up this tie.
The winner of that match will play the victor of Ons Jabeur’s quarter-final with Beatriz Haddad Maia, which kicks off today’s action.
Later in the day, last year’s men’s finalist Casper Ruud plays sixth seed Holger Rune, and Alexander Zverev faces the unseeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry in their quarter-finals. The winners of those ties will face each other in the semi-finals. On the other side of the draw is a mouth-watering clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open quarter-finals below.
Ons Jabeur* 3-1 Beatriz Haddad Maia
A series of ground shots sees the ball sent back and forth quite centrally, until Jabeur makes another error on the forehand, finding the net. 15-0. A similar rally ensues, until Jabeur begins to move Haddad Maia about, forcing her into the corner and putting away a smash from the Brazilian’s desperate attempt to stay in the point. 15-15.
Jabeur wins a decent rally now by wrong-footing Haddad Maia with a forehand up the line, right in the corner! 15-30. Haddad-Maia with an aggressive couple of points to get back in front, applying pressure to good effect. 40-30.
Now Jabeur beats Haddad Maia with a well-timed drop shot, however, and it’s deuce for the third time in four games. Another drop shot works wonders for Jabeur! Advantage.
Big hitting from Haddad Maia to stay in the game! A forehand is just too powerful for Jabeur. Deuce again.
Terrific forehand pass from Jabeur now! She beats the Brazilian with a running, crosscourt winner! Advantage to the Tunisian once again. And she seals the break!
Ons Jabeur 2-1 Beatriz Haddad Maia*
Haddad Maia gets on the board first, but some big hitting from Jabeur turns the game around. 30-15.
Now Haddad Maia comes in with a solid approach shot, and Jabeur’s attempted forehand pass – up the line – is in the net. 30-30.
Another backhand miss from Haddad Maia – her fifth already today – hands Jabeur game point.
Jabeur sends a serve narrowly wide of the T, before making her second serve. Before long, however, she overshoots a forehand – another trend to keep an eye on. Deuce.
Double-fault from Jabeur! Advantage and break point...
Haddad Maia manoeuvres her opponent around the court well, before hitting a forehand winner into the corner on the approach! Break back!
Ons Jabeur* 2-0 Beatriz Haddad Maia
Haddad Maia hooks another backhand wide, and it’s 0-15.
Now Jabeur plays her forehand crosscourt to Haddad Maia’s backhand repeatedly, before changing direction with an inside-out forehand, which catches the Brazilian off guard for a winner!
Another backhand miss from Haddad Maia, after a Jabeur ground shot lands just inside the baseline. 0-40...
Haddad Maia stays in the game, though, as Jabeur punches a return long after a deep serve. 15-40.
Haddad Maia sends a forehand just long now, and that’s the game! An early break for Jabeur!
Ons Jabeur 1-0 Beatriz Haddad Maia*
* denotes the player who will serve next
Haddad Maia returns wide off a Jabeur second serve, and it’s 15-0. A decent baseline rally follows, until Jabeur changes tempo with a backhand drop shot, and Haddad Maia won’t get there. 30-0.
The Brazilian gets on the board with a fierce forehand winner, though, slamming a return of serve down the line for 30-15. Game point to Jabeur, however, as Haddad Maia hits a backhand return wide on the next point.
Jabeur finds the net after a brief rally, and it’s 40-30. She then calls the umpire down to check a shot up the line, which was called just wide... and the call stands. Deuce!
Now it’s Haddad Maia who finds the net with a backhand, and Jabeur has advantage... A big serve down the T sets her up for a winner, but she blasts her forehand wide! Back to deuce.
Jabeur brings up advantage once more after a powerful serve, and she finally seals the game as Haddad Maia fires wide again.
French Open 2023 quarter-finals live
Jabeur and Haddad Maia have played each other once before, in this year’s Stuttgart quarter-final, with Jabeur coming out on top.
Another quarter-final meeting between the pair starts NOW! Jabeur to serve first.
French Open 2023 quarter-finals live
Ons Jabeur and Beatriz Haddad Maia are on court, warming up for their quarter-final as we speak.
Tunisian Jabeur is enjoying a career-best run at Roland Garros. The 28-year-old was a runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open last year.
Brazil’s Haddad Maia, meanwhile, has only gotten as far as the second round at the other three grand slams, but is on a fine run here in France.
French Open 2023 quarter-finals live
