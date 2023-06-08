French Open LIVE: Tennis scores, updates and results from women’s semi-finals
Iga Swiatek looks to return to the French Open final against Beatriz Haddad Maia after Aryna Sabalenka faces Karolina Muchova
The French Open has reached its semi-final stage at Roland Garros as Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka look to set up a heavyweight clash for the women’s title in Paris.
Swiatek has been in supreme form as the world No 1 looks to defend her French Open crown, with the Pole defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets to advance to the last four on Wednesday. Swiatek has yet to drop a set at this year’s Roland Garros and now faces Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, who stunned Ons Jabeur to reach her first ever grand slam semi-final.
Sabalenka has been just as dominant, however, as the world No 2 aims to win back-to-back grand slam titles. The Australian Open champion is also yet to drop a set this fortnight after ending Elina Svitolina’s run in the quarter-finals and takes on Karolina Muchova in the first match on Philippe-Chatrier. The Czech player is also enjoying her best ever run at the French Open.
Follow live updates from the French Open women’s semi-finals, below.
French Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Muchova
Here we go then. Can either Karolina Muchova or Beatriz Haddad Maia spring an upset and prevent Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s top two, from meeting in the French Open final?
Muchova has the experience of playing in a grand slam semi-final before, although it has been a couple of years. The Czech reached the final four of the Australian Open in 2021 after defeating home favourite Ash Barty, but was then beaten by Jennifer Brady.
Sabalenka has been in brilliant form since the start of the year, regularly competing for the big titles. It’s no surprise to see her back in the semi-finals of a grand slam, now the question is whether she can add a second title after her Australian Open triumph.
Luke Baker will be providing the updates from the opening set.
French Open 2023: Haddad Maia stuns Jabeur in quarter-finals
French Open 2023: Haddad Maia stunned by French Open run
Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia was left stunned following her French Open quarter-final victory over seventh seed Ons Jabeur on Wednesday, crediting her patience for landing the biggest win of her career.
The 27-year-old battled from a set down to win a second set tiebreak before running away with the third for a 3-6 7-6(5) 6-1 victory and a first ever spot in the last four where she will face top seed Iga Swiatek.
“I think a tennis match is like a marathon. It’s not a 100 metre race,” the world number 14 said. “I think one of my qualities is that I wait and I’m very patient and I never give up.
“So I wait for the moment because I know that my level is high. So even if I’m not playing well or even if I’m missing a few shots one moment, the tennis will appear, and I’ll have my opportunity to go for it.”
She looked to be on her way out after the first set but refused to be broken in the entire second set to battle back and become the first Brazilian woman since Maria Bueno in 1968 to reach a Slam semi-final.
She is also the first female player from her country to book a last-four spot at Roland Garros in the Open Era.
French Open highlights: Swiatek continues winning run against Gauff
French Open 2023: Swiatek continues title defence
Iga Swiatek maintained her unbeaten record against Coco Gauff in their French Open rematch to move through to the semi-finals.
The pair had met in the final 12 months ago, with Gauff winning just four games, and the American had not won a set in their six previous clashes.
The statistic remains, although Gauff at least pushed the world No 1 in a 6-4, 6-2 defeat, and will feel she might have done better.
The 19-year-old was unable to take the few chances she had to gain the ascendancy, particularly in the second set, and Swiatek made her pay.
The top seed has lost only 15 games in five matches, and she said: “I haven’t spent much time on court so I’m happy that today was a tighter match.”
By Eleanor Crooks
Iga Swiatek continues dominance over Coco Gauff to march on at French Open
The defending champion triumphed 6-4, 6-2 and will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semi-finals at Roland Garros
French Open player disqualified for hitting ball girl wins mixed doubles title
An incredible story in the mixed doubles final!
Miyu Kato has won the mixed doubles title - just days after she was disqualified from the women’s doubles event for hitting a ball girl in the head.
Kato triumphed alongside Tim Puetz, defeating Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus on a champions tiebreak 4-6 6-4 (10-6).
It capped a rollercoaster week for the Japanese player, who was thrown out of the women’s doubles alongside her partner Aldila Sutjiadi for inadvertently striking a ball girl when she hit the ball down the other end of the court at the end of a point.
After the ball girl started crying, Kato was disqualified from the event and was made to forfeit her prize money and points won during the women’s doubles event.
But the 28-year-old found redemption to win the mixed doubles title on Thursday - winning €122,000 alongside Puetz for winning the tournament.
French Open player disqualified for hitting ball girl wins mixed doubles title
Miyu Kato completed a rollercoaster week as she triumphed alongside Tim Puetz in the mixed doubles final
French Open highlights
Karolina Muchova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-2 to reach her second grand slam semi-final.
Muchova, 26, suffered an abdominal injury during her run to the semis at the Australian Open that kept her out for seven months and she was ranked outside the top 200 as recently as September.
With her run here, Muchova is set to return to the top 20, and she said: “It’s been an incredible two weeks and I’m just glad I’m still in the competition.”
French Open 2023: Sabalenka says she does not support Lukashenko
Aryna Sabalenka came out against Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko after returning to the French Open press room and facing another barrage of off-court questions.
The Australian Open champion refused to speak to the general tennis press after her third and fourth-round matches following tense exchanges with a Ukrainian journalist.
She changed that stance after beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-4 in the quarter-finals amid more boos from the Roland Garros crowd and immediately was pressed further on her political stance.
Sabalenka has previously been pictured with Lukashenko and, asked if she still supported him, the 25-year-old said: “It’s a tough question. I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Lukashenko right now.”
French Open highlights: Aryna Sabalenka defeats Elina Svitolina in quarters
Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals of the French Open after ending Elina Svitolina’s run in Paris. There was controversy at the end as Sabalenka waited at the net, with Svitolina already making her point clear that she was not going to shake the Belarusian’s hand. But during the match, Sabalenka was the clear winner as the Australian Open champion won 6-4 6-4.
French Open order of play - Thursday 8 June
Court Philippe Chatrier
Not before 14:00 (all times BST)
Karolina Muchova vs Aryna Sabalenka
Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
For the full order of play, click here
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies