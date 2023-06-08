✕ Close "Coco is a nice person, and she wouldn’t mean it" - Swiatek on being directly hit by Gauff in her French Open win over

The French Open has reached its semi-final stage at Roland Garros as Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka look to set up a heavyweight clash for the women’s title in Paris.

Swiatek has been in supreme form as the world No 1 looks to defend her French Open crown, with the Pole defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets to advance to the last four on Wednesday. Swiatek has yet to drop a set at this year’s Roland Garros and now faces Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, who stunned Ons Jabeur to reach her first ever grand slam semi-final.

Sabalenka has been just as dominant, however, as the world No 2 aims to win back-to-back grand slam titles. The Australian Open champion is also yet to drop a set this fortnight after ending Elina Svitolina’s run in the quarter-finals and takes on Karolina Muchova in the first match on Philippe-Chatrier. The Czech player is also enjoying her best ever run at the French Open.

Follow live updates from the French Open women’s semi-finals, below.