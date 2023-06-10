✕ Close Djokovic ''not thinking about calendar slam'' after reaching Roland Garros final

Iga Swiatek faces Karolina Muchova in the French Open final at Roland Garros as the world No 1 looks to defend her women’s singles title.

Swiatek is aiming to add a third French Open crown and fourth grand slam overall, while the Pole could become the first woman to defend the Roland Garros title since Justine Henin in 2007. The 22-year-old is yet to drop a set on the Paris clay this fortnight but was pushed hard by Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semi-finals.

Swiatek was expected to face Aryna Sabalenka in the final but the world No 2 was stunned by Muchova in the semi-finals. The unseeded Czech saved match point and fought from 5-2 down in the deciding set to reach her first grand slam final, but remains a huge underdog against Swiatek on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Follow live updates from Swiatek vs Muchova in the French Open final, below.