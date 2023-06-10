French Open final LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova build-up and Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz reaction
Defending champion Swiatek will look to crown her dominance at Roland Garros but faces a dangerous opponent in Muchova
Iga Swiatek faces Karolina Muchova in the French Open final at Roland Garros as the world No 1 looks to defend her women’s singles title.
Swiatek is aiming to add a third French Open crown and fourth grand slam overall, while the Pole could become the first woman to defend the Roland Garros title since Justine Henin in 2007. The 22-year-old is yet to drop a set on the Paris clay this fortnight but was pushed hard by Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semi-finals.
Swiatek was expected to face Aryna Sabalenka in the final but the world No 2 was stunned by Muchova in the semi-finals. The unseeded Czech saved match point and fought from 5-2 down in the deciding set to reach her first grand slam final, but remains a huge underdog against Swiatek on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Follow live updates from Swiatek vs Muchova in the French Open final, below.
French Open LIVE: Latest news ahead of men’s final
Carlos Alcaraz admitted tension got the better of him after he was hobbled by cramp in his hotly-anticipated French Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic.
The 20-year-old had just won an electrifying second set to level the contest and looked like he might be grabbing the ascendancy when, after hitting a return in the second game of the third, his whole body seized up.
Alcaraz managed to carry on but won only one more game as Djokovic triumphed 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 to reach a 34th grand slam final, where he will face Casper Ruud.
The Spaniard did look a lot more anxious than usual at the start of the biggest match in men’s tennis for a year and, asked what had caused the cramp, he said: “The tension of the match.
“I started the match really nervous. The tension of the first set, the second set, it was a really intense two sets, as well. I have never felt something like I did today. I have never felt that tension that I did in that match.
“I disappointed myself, and in a match like this, coming to this match with great feeling, feeling great physically, and cramping at the end of the second set, beginning of the third set. It was really disappointing.”
Carlos Alcaraz reveals reason for cramping issue against Novak Djokovic
The 20-year-old won only one of the last 13 games after being struck down early in the third set
French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova
Iga Swiatek on Karolina Muchova: “I still feel like I know Karolina’s game anyway because I played many practices with her since 2019, and I also watch her actually more than most of the players. Just a coincidence, but it happened. And I really like her game, honestly. I really respect her, and she’s I feel like a player who can do anything, you know. She has great touch. She can also speed up the game.
“She plays with that kind of freedom in her movements. And she has a great technique. So I watched her matches and I feel like I know her game pretty well. But obviously on matches, it’s a little bit different and I’ll be ready no matter what.”
French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova
Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova have only met once before, with the Czech winning in three sets on hard court in Prague in 2019. A lot has happened since, however.
"It was one of my first WTA tournaments, and I had to play last match of qualification and my first round against Karolina the same day, because it was raining days before," Swiatek said. "I felt like a rookie and I didn't know if I should be in that place or not.
"But I remember she played really well. It was a three-setter, pretty tight."
French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova
Iga Swiatek has the chance to begin a dynasty at Roland Garros is the 22-year-old can defend her title. If Swiatek defeats Muchova, the Pole will become the first player to defend the women’s singles title since Justine Henin won three in a row between 2005 and 2007.
Swiatek could also become the youngest player to win four grand slam titles since Serena Williams.
Comparisons with her idol Rafael Nadal may be distinctly premature but Swiatek can take another step towards establishing her own dynasty at Roland Garros with a third title on Saturday.
The Pole has only suffered two defeats on the Parisian clay, winning her first title as an unseeded teenager in 2020 then reclaiming it last year.
“Rafa, what he did and what he’s still doing, it’s pretty amazing,” she said.
“So it was totally out of my reach. And still he played so well so many years. I don’t know if it’s going to be possible for me. But I just try to compete, keep it cool year by year and just do everything step by step.”
French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova
Out of nowhere, Muchova will now play in her first grand slam final. At 43rd in the world, she will be one of the lowest-ranked women to ever compete in the final at Roland Garros. Injuries severely disrupted her season last year, as well as her progress. Muchova dropped outside of the world’s top 200.
“In the past, it was not easy,” Muchova revealed. “That’s actually what makes me appreciate this result even more now, because I know what I have been through in the past. There have been many moments, many lows, I would say, from one injury to another. Some doctors told me, you know, maybe you’ll not do sport anymore. But I always kept it kind of positive in my mind, and tried to work and do all the exercises to be able to come back.’’
French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova has an incredible record when playing top three opponents. Her victory against Sabalenka in the semi-finals was the fifth time she had beaten a top-three player in five attempts. She’s just the second player in history to do that, after Martina Navratilova.
“I didn’t really even know about this statistic,” Muchova admitted. “It just shows me that I can play against them. I can compete, and obviously the matches are super close. Even today, match ball down, you really never know if I win or lose, but it’s great to know that I have the chance to win and I win against the top players, and that for sure boosts my confidence.”
French Open LIVE: Defeat for Alfie Hewett in wheelchair singles final
Alfie Hewett missed out on a fourth French Open wheelchair singles title and lost his world number one ranking to Japanese teenager Tokito Oda.
The pair had met in the final of the Australian Open, with Norfolk’s Hewett winning comfortably, but 17-year-old Oda turned the tables at Roland Garros with a 6-1 6-4 victory.
Hewett battled back from 4-2 down to level at 4-4 in the second set but could not hold serve and Oda clinched his first grand-slam title.
French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova
After Stuttgart and Madrid, there was supposed to be Roland Garros. The French Open final looked to have been reserved for Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, the world No 1 and world No 2, a clash between the previous two grand slam winners and the latest chapter of a flourishing rivalry.
Sabalenka had looked in unstoppable form in Roland Garros, even at times in Friday’s semi-final. She held serve with the chance to face Swiatek for the title; she even had match point.
Then Karolina Muchova happened.
The unexpected threat to Iga Swiatek’s French Open defence
The unexpected threat to Iga Swiatek’s French Open defence
The unseeded Karolina Muchova will face the defending champion for the women’s singles title at Roland Garros after her stunning upset against Aryna Sabalenka
French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova
Results so far: Karolina Muchova
1st round: 7-6 7-5 vs Maria Sakkari (8)
2nd round: 6-3 0-6 6-3 vs Nadia Podoroska
3rd round: 6-3 6-2 vs Irina-Camelia Begu (27)
4th round: 6-4 6-3 vs Elina Avanesyan
Quarters: 7-5 6-2 vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Semis: 7-6 6-7 7-5 vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)
French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova
Results so far: Iga Swiatek
1st round: 6-4 6-0 vs Cristina Bucsa
2nd round: 6-4 6-0 vs Claire Liu
3rd round: 6-0 6-0 vs Wang Qiang
4th round: 5-1 (W) vs Lesia Tsurenko
Quarters: 6-2 6-2 vs Coco Gauff (6)
Semis: 6-2 7-6 vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (14)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies