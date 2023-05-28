French Open LIVE: Sabalenka vs Kostyuk latest score, updates and Day 1 results
The world No 2 and Australian Open champion begins her campaign on Day 1 at Roland Garros
The French Open begins today with the second grand slam in tennis wide open in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.
Aryna Sabalenka might just end up as world No 1 should she go well at Roland Garros, but first up she has a tricky match against a player who “hates” her.
The Belarusian, whose breakthrough in the slams came at the Australian Open this year in a three-set win over Elena Rybakina, looks in fine form after victory at the Madrid Open, with Iga Swiatek now in sight, as she targets a second slam in 2023 and £2m in prize money. But there will be extra tension in the first round against Marta Kostyuk, the most outspoken Ukrainian player about the sport’s response to the invasion of her home country by Russia, with the 20-year-old refusing to shake hands with players from the Russia and Belarus.
Other names to watch out for on Day 1 include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula, while Britain’s Dan Evans and Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis could combine for a fiery encounter.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:
French Open 2023: Sabalenka 2-3* Kostyuk
This is some start from Kostyuk, but that’s a nervy start to her service game.
She needs this to settle and consolidate the break.
Pivotal moment in the game at 15-15.
Good grief, this is serious hitting form Sabalenka, at 15-30, she absolutely hammers a forehand cross court on the rise and Kostyuk faces two break points.
One saved, a bender from Sabalenka down the line on the run just can’t come back in time. One more breaker.
French Open 2023: Sabalenka 1-0* Kostyuk
Serious power from Sabalenka to get out of a small hole.
Kostyuk steps in again on that second serve, but it’s not enough to combat those heavy ground strokes.
Big start. 1-0.
Sabalenka begins French Open campaign against Kostyuk on Day 1 at Roland Garros
It’s the heavy-hitting Sabalenka who serves first here and that’s a shaky start.
Kostyuk up inside the baseline, mind games already perhaps.
Sabalenka eyes early French Open statement against Kostyuk on Day 1 at Roland Garros
This should be a cracker here, can Sabalenka shine here in an early statement to Swiatek as the battle to be the queen of tennis heats up.
After a sexism ‘fiasco’, the focus switches to matters on the court.
The pair have met just once before in Dubai last year, Sabalenka won in straight sets.
French Open 2023 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?
There will be a new men’s champion at the French Open this year with 14-time singles winner Rafael Nadal absent from Roland Garros for the first time since 2005.
Nadal triumphed on the Paris clay last June to become the oldest French Open champion in history, but he has been sidelined this year by a hip injury.
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be the top contenders to take Nadal’s title - while in the women’s singles Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Opens as she begins the defence of her crown.
The total prize money for this year’s Roland Garros has gone up by 12.3 per cent from last season
Where can I watch French Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more
The French Open will host one of the most intriguing grand slams in recent memory as the world’s top players return to the famous red clay of Roland Garros.
The absence of 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2005 is the big talking point, while Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could face each other in the semi-finals after they landed in the same half of the men’s singles draw.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Open titles in the women’s singles but will face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina - in what is the sport’s next big three.
With Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu also absent, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans are the British hopefuls in Paris.
Everything you need to know as Roland Garros plays host to one of the most open grand slams in years
Aryna Sabalenka to begin French Open against player who ‘hates’ her
Aryna Sabalenka could end the French Open as world number one but accepts she will begin it against a player who “hates” her.
The Belarusian won her first grand slam title at the Australian Open and has maintained the momentum, winning the Madrid Open earlier this month and closing the gap on Iga Swiatek at the top of the rankings.
Winning a second successive major crown would guarantee Sabalenka the number one spot for the first time but first up comes what will be an awkward encounter against Marta Kostyuk.
Sabalenka faces Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the first round at Roland Garros in what will be an awkward encounter
French Open order of play and schedule for Day 1
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 10am (all times BST)
Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka
Jiri Vesely vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Alize Cornet vs Camila Giorgi
Not before 7pm
Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 10am
Karen Khachanov vs Constant Lestienne
Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova
Laslo Djere vs Andrey Rublev
Danielle Collins vs Jessica Pegula
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 10am
David Goffin vs Hubert Hurkacz
Magda Linette vs Leylah Fernandez
Arthur Cazaux vs Corentin Moutet
Jule Niemeier vs Daria Kasatkina
Court 7
From 10am
Shuai Zhang vs Magdalina Frech
Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans
Elise Mertens vs Viktoria Hruncakova
Lorenzo Museti vs Mikael Ymer
See the full order of play here
