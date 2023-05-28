Jump to content

Liveupdated1685266183

French Open LIVE: Sabalenka vs Kostyuk latest score, updates and Day 1 results

The world No 2 and Australian Open champion begins her campaign on Day 1 at Roland Garros

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 28 May 2023 10:29
Comments
Lookalike Ruud seeking to go in one direction at Roland Garros

The French Open begins today with the second grand slam in tennis wide open in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Aryna Sabalenka might just end up as world No 1 should she go well at Roland Garros, but first up she has a tricky match against a player who “hates” her.

The Belarusian, whose breakthrough in the slams came at the Australian Open this year in a three-set win over Elena Rybakina, looks in fine form after victory at the Madrid Open, with Iga Swiatek now in sight, as she targets a second slam in 2023 and £2m in prize money. But there will be extra tension in the first round against Marta Kostyuk, the most outspoken Ukrainian player about the sport’s response to the invasion of her home country by Russia, with the 20-year-old refusing to shake hands with players from the Russia and Belarus.

Other names to watch out for on Day 1 include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula, while Britain’s Dan Evans and Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis could combine for a fiery encounter.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:

1685266183

French Open 2023: Sabalenka 2-3* Kostyuk

This is some start from Kostyuk, but that’s a nervy start to her service game.

She needs this to settle and consolidate the break.

Pivotal moment in the game at 15-15.

Good grief, this is serious hitting form Sabalenka, at 15-30, she absolutely hammers a forehand cross court on the rise and Kostyuk faces two break points.

One saved, a bender from Sabalenka down the line on the run just can’t come back in time. One more breaker.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka

(AP)
Jack Rathborn28 May 2023 10:29
1685265177

French Open 2023: Sabalenka 1-0* Kostyuk

Serious power from Sabalenka to get out of a small hole.

Kostyuk steps in again on that second serve, but it’s not enough to combat those heavy ground strokes.

Big start. 1-0.

(REUTERS)
Jack Rathborn28 May 2023 10:12
1685265057

Sabalenka begins French Open campaign against Kostyuk on Day 1 at Roland Garros

It’s the heavy-hitting Sabalenka who serves first here and that’s a shaky start.

Kostyuk up inside the baseline, mind games already perhaps.

Jack Rathborn28 May 2023 10:10
1685264801

Sabalenka eyes early French Open statement against Kostyuk on Day 1 at Roland Garros

This should be a cracker here, can Sabalenka shine here in an early statement to Swiatek as the battle to be the queen of tennis heats up.

After a sexism ‘fiasco’, the focus switches to matters on the court.

The pair have met just once before in Dubai last year, Sabalenka won in straight sets.

(Getty Images)
Jack Rathborn28 May 2023 10:06
1685264578

French Open 2023 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?

There will be a new men’s champion at the French Open this year with 14-time singles winner Rafael Nadal absent from Roland Garros for the first time since 2005.

Nadal triumphed on the Paris clay last June to become the oldest French Open champion in history, but he has been sidelined this year by a hip injury.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be the top contenders to take Nadal’s title - while in the women’s singles Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Opens as she begins the defence of her crown.

French Open 2023 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?

The total prize money for this year’s Roland Garros has gone up by 12.3 per cent from last season

Jack Rathborn28 May 2023 10:02
1685264278

Where can I watch French Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

The French Open will host one of the most intriguing grand slams in recent memory as the world’s top players return to the famous red clay of Roland Garros.

The absence of 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2005 is the big talking point, while Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could face each other in the semi-finals after they landed in the same half of the men’s singles draw.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Open titles in the women’s singles but will face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina - in what is the sport’s next big three.

With Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu also absent, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans are the British hopefuls in Paris.

Where can I watch French Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

Everything you need to know as Roland Garros plays host to one of the most open grand slams in years

Jack Rathborn28 May 2023 09:57
1685263978

Aryna Sabalenka to begin French Open against player who ‘hates’ her

Aryna Sabalenka could end the French Open as world number one but accepts she will begin it against a player who “hates” her.

The Belarusian won her first grand slam title at the Australian Open and has maintained the momentum, winning the Madrid Open earlier this month and closing the gap on Iga Swiatek at the top of the rankings.

Winning a second successive major crown would guarantee Sabalenka the number one spot for the first time but first up comes what will be an awkward encounter against Marta Kostyuk.

Aryna Sabalenka to begin French Open against player who ‘hates’ her

Sabalenka faces Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the first round at Roland Garros in what will be an awkward encounter

Jack Rathborn28 May 2023 09:52
1685263705

French Open order of play and schedule for Day 1

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 10am (all times BST)

Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka

Jiri Vesely vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alize Cornet vs Camila Giorgi

Not before 7pm

Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10am

Karen Khachanov vs Constant Lestienne

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova

Laslo Djere vs Andrey Rublev

Danielle Collins vs Jessica Pegula

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

David Goffin vs Hubert Hurkacz

Magda Linette vs Leylah Fernandez

Arthur Cazaux vs Corentin Moutet

Jule Niemeier vs Daria Kasatkina

Court 7

From 10am

Shuai Zhang vs Magdalina Frech

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans

Elise Mertens vs Viktoria Hruncakova

Lorenzo Museti vs Mikael Ymer

See the full order of play here

Jack Rathborn28 May 2023 09:48

