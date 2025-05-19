The French Open is one of the most coveted titles in tennis and we’ve got all the latest and best French Open odds for the second-oldest major tennis tournament after Wimbledon.

First held in 1891, the only grand slam of the year contested on clay is a markedly different competition from all the other majors as it often suits a certain type of player. It presents a different type of puzzle to solve for tennis bettors when looking at the huge range of markets for both the men’s and women’s tournaments on betting sites.

And this page features all the best French Open odds, covering outright French Open odds and match betting for both the men’s and women’s singles.

The odds come from our recommended tennis betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

French Open Odds: Men’s Singles

All the best French Open odds for the men’s singles can be found above. The odds are live and will update automatically as the tournament progresses, so punters should check back regularly to stay up to date with the latest French Open prices.

Carlos Alcaraz justified favouritism in the French Open betting odds in 2024 to clinch his first title in Paris, coming from 2-1 down in the final to defeat Alexander Zverev.

With 14-time champion Rafael Nadal now retired, his compatriot Alcaraz seems the natural successor as the king of clay. However, he will face a fight to keep his title with Jannik Sinner returning from his ban in time to play.

Novak Djokovic won his only French Open title in 2016 but will head to Paris chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam championship.

French Open Betting Odds: Women’s Singles

The French Open odds for the women’s singles will automatically update during the Grand Slam, providing bettors with the best odds from the first round through to the final.

Iga Swiatek returns to Roland Garros looking to collect her fourth successive French Open title and fifth Suzanne-Lenglen Cup in total, but has looked more vulnerable than usual on her favourite surface in the build-up.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka and last year’s French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini won the major warm-up events in Madrid and Rome, respectively, and alongside Coco Gauff, they could pose a major threat to Swiatek.

Popular French Open Betting Markets

As with most tennis tournaments, there are a huge range of markets available when it comes to French Open betting

Below, we’ve highlighted some of the most popular French Open markets, providing a brief explanation of the market itself.

Outright Winner: This is a wager on the French Open outright winner – in other words, which player will win the entire tournament. Bettors can place a straight win bet on this market, or an each-way bet on a player with bigger odds, which will pay out if the selection reaches the final.

To Reach the Final: This is a bet on which player, or players, will reach the final of the French Open.

Quarter Betting: This is betting on who will win their quarter of the draw – essentially, who will reach the semi-final from that part of the draw.

Match Betting: These wagers are a simple bet on which player will win the match.

Set Betting: Punters can wager on the result of each different set, as well as the exact set score.

Total Games Over/Under: This is a wager on the total number of games played over the course of the match.

Previous French Open Winners

In this section, we have compiled a list of the last 10 men’s and women’s singles finals at the French Open.

The tables also include the French Open odds of the winner at the start of the tournament, according to Sports Odds History.

French Open Men’s Finals

Year Winner Runner-Up Score French Open Winner Odds 2024 Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 11/4 2023 Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud 7–6, 6–3, 7–5 5/2 2022 Rafael Nadal Casper Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0 4/1 2021 Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas 6–7, 2–6, 6–3, 6–2, 6–4 4/1 2020 Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic 6–0, 6–2, 7–5 5/4 2019 Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem 6–3, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1 10/11 2018 Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem 6–4, 6–3, 6–2 20/51 2017 Rafael Nadal Stan Wawrinka 6–2, 6–3, 6–1 20/21 2016 Novak Djokovic Andy Murray 3–6, 6–1, 6–2, 6–4 10/11 2015 Stan Wawrinka Novak Djokovic 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 6–4 25/1

French Open Women’s Finals

Year Winner Runner-Up Score French Open Winner Odds 2024 Iga Swiatek Jasmine Paolini 6–2, 6–1 20/31 2023 Iga Swiatek Karolína Muchova 6–2, 5–7, 6–4 20/21 2022 Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff 6–1, 6–3 20/23 2021 Barbora Krejcíkova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6–1, 2–6, 6–4 125/1 2020 Iga Swiatek Sofia Kenin 6–4, 6–1 20/1 2019 Ashleigh Barty Marketa Vondrousova 6–1, 6–3 18/1 2018 Simona Halep Sloane Stephens 3–6, 6–4, 6–1 13/2 2017 Jelena Ostapenko Simona Halep 4–6, 6–4, 6–3 80/1 2016 Garbine Muguruza Serena Williams 7–5, 6–4 11/1 2015 Serena Williams Lucie Safarova 6–3, 6–7, 6–2 12/5

