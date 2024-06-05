French Open order of play and semi-final schedule including Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff
Jasmine Paolini faces the teenager Mirra Andreeva in the other semi-final of the women’s singles
Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the French Open semi-finals as the defending champion continues her bid of a third title in a row at Roland Garros.
The World No 1 has been in supreme form since saving match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round, and has won 10 of her 11 matches against Gauff.
That includes the 2022 French Open final and 2023 quarter-final at Roland Garros, but Gauff demonstrated the improvements she has made to her game during her comeback win over Ons Jabeur.
While Swiatek faces Gauff in a meeting of grand slam champions, the other side of the draw features an unexpected match between two surprise semi-finalists.
The teenager Mirra Andreeva takes on 28-year-old Jasmine Paolini, with both players through to their first grand slam semi-final. Andreeva stunned Aryna Sabalenka while Paolini defeated Elena Rybakina in two upsets on Wednesday.
French Open order of play: Thursday 6 June
Court Philippe-Chatrier
All times UK (BST)
Not before 2pm
Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff
Not before 4pm
Jasmine Paolini vs Mirra Andreeva
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
French Open: Tournament schedule
Thursday 6 June: Women’s singles, semi-finals
Friday 7 June: Men’s singles, semi-finals
Saturday 8 June
11am: Wheelchair final
Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final
Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final
Sunday 9 June
11:30am: Women’s doubles final
Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final
