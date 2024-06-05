Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the French Open semi-finals as the defending champion continues her bid of a third title in a row at Roland Garros.

The World No 1 has been in supreme form since saving match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round, and has won 10 of her 11 matches against Gauff.

That includes the 2022 French Open final and 2023 quarter-final at Roland Garros, but Gauff demonstrated the improvements she has made to her game during her comeback win over Ons Jabeur.

While Swiatek faces Gauff in a meeting of grand slam champions, the other side of the draw features an unexpected match between two surprise semi-finalists.

The teenager Mirra Andreeva takes on 28-year-old Jasmine Paolini, with both players through to their first grand slam semi-final. Andreeva stunned Aryna Sabalenka while Paolini defeated Elena Rybakina in two upsets on Wednesday.

French Open order of play: Thursday 6 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

All times UK (BST)

Not before 2pm

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

Not before 4pm

Jasmine Paolini vs Mirra Andreeva

For the full order of play, click here

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open: Tournament schedule

Thursday 6 June: Women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final