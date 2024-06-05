French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores, news and results after Novak Djokovic withdraws from tournament

✕ Close Novak Djokovic withdraws from French Open in injury stunner

The French Open quarter-finals continue at Roland Garros this afternoon with three matches to determine who will reach the final four.

Elena Rybakina kicks off proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier when she goes up against Italian Jasmine Paolini. The Russian-born Kazakhstani has yet to drop at set in this campaign and swept aside Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-3 in the previous round making her one of the more feared women’s players to come up against.

Following them on the main court is a fascinating encounter between the women’s number two seed Aryna Sabalenka and 17-year-old rising star Mirra Andreeva. Like Rybakina, Sabalenka has yet to be challenge in her campaign but her teenaged opponent has proven she can knock out big names having beaten Victoria Azarenka over three sets in the second round.

The evening’s action will see the final men’s quarter-final with Alexander Zverev facing Alex de Minaur. Casper Ruud had been scheduled to play Novak Djokovic before the Serbian’s withdrawal from the tournament yesterday. Djokovic underwent a MRI scan after he limped through a five-set thriller against Francisco Cerundolo on Monday, which revealed a “torn medial meniscus in his right knee”.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open below