French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores, news and results after Novak Djokovic withdraws from tournament
The remaining two women’s quarter-finals take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier before Alexander Zverev faces Alex de Minaur
The French Open quarter-finals continue at Roland Garros this afternoon with three matches to determine who will reach the final four.
Elena Rybakina kicks off proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier when she goes up against Italian Jasmine Paolini. The Russian-born Kazakhstani has yet to drop at set in this campaign and swept aside Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-3 in the previous round making her one of the more feared women’s players to come up against.
Following them on the main court is a fascinating encounter between the women’s number two seed Aryna Sabalenka and 17-year-old rising star Mirra Andreeva. Like Rybakina, Sabalenka has yet to be challenge in her campaign but her teenaged opponent has proven she can knock out big names having beaten Victoria Azarenka over three sets in the second round.
The evening’s action will see the final men’s quarter-final with Alexander Zverev facing Alex de Minaur. Casper Ruud had been scheduled to play Novak Djokovic before the Serbian’s withdrawal from the tournament yesterday. Djokovic underwent a MRI scan after he limped through a five-set thriller against Francisco Cerundolo on Monday, which revealed a “torn medial meniscus in his right knee”.
Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open below
French Open order of play and quarter-final schedule including Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur
The French Open quarter-finals continue on Wednesday after Novak Djokovic’s shock withdrawal from the tournament due to a right knee injury.
The defending champion underwent an MRI scan after his five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo and it revealed a “torn medial meniscus”, forcing him to pull out of his quarter-final against Casper Ruud.
Djokovic defeated Ruud in last year’s French Open final but the Norwegian now progresses to the semi-finals for a third straight year, where he will face either Alexander Zverev or Alex de Minaur.
French Open order of play and schedule including Zverev vs De Minaur
Novak Djokovic’s rematch against Casper Ruud was cancelled after the defending champion pulled out of the tournament due to injury
French Open: Tournament schedule
Wednesday 5 June: Men’s quarter finals, women’s quarter finals
Thursday 6 June: Women’s singles, semi-finals
Friday 7 June: Men’s singles, semi-finals
Saturday 8 June
11am: Wheelchair final
Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final
Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final
Sunday 9 June
11:30am: Women’s doubles final
Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK.
The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
French Open order of play: Wednesday 5 June
Court Philippe-Chatrier
All times UK (BST)
Not before 1:15pm
Jasmine Paolini (12) vs Elena Rybakina (4)
Mirra Andreeva vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)
Not before 7:15pm
Alexander Zverev (4) vs Alex de Minaur (11)
For the full order of play, click here
Good morning
Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open in today’s live blog
