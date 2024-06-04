Is the French Open on TV? Channel, streaming and how to watch Roland Garros online

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

There will be a new French Open champion in the men’s singles after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament due to injury after playing two five-set epics in a row.

The defending champion underwent an MRI scan after his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo and it revealed a “torn medial meniscus”, forcing him to pull out of his quarter-final.

Women’s champion Iga Swiatek remains the favourite to defend her title and make it three in a row in Paris, but the World No 1 will expected to face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina - who both remain in the hunt.

Swiatek had to save match point in a thriller against Naomi Osaka earlier in the tournament, but has been in supreme form since to set up a semi-final clash against Coco Gauff.

Here’s everything you need to know

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open: Tournament schedule

Thursday 6 June: Women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final