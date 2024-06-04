Is the French Open on TV? Channel, streaming and how to watch Roland Garros online
Everything you need to know ahead of the grand slam on the Paris clay
There will be a new French Open champion in the men’s singles after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament due to injury after playing two five-set epics in a row.
The defending champion underwent an MRI scan after his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo and it revealed a “torn medial meniscus”, forcing him to pull out of his quarter-final.
Women’s champion Iga Swiatek remains the favourite to defend her title and make it three in a row in Paris, but the World No 1 will expected to face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina - who both remain in the hunt.
Swiatek had to save match point in a thriller against Naomi Osaka earlier in the tournament, but has been in supreme form since to set up a semi-final clash against Coco Gauff.
Here’s everything you need to know
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App
French Open: Tournament schedule
Thursday 6 June: Women’s singles, semi-finals
Friday 7 June: Men’s singles, semi-finals
Saturday 8 June
11am: Wheelchair final
Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final
Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final
Sunday 9 June
11:30am: Women’s doubles final
Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments