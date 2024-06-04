Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is the French Open on TV? Channel, streaming and how to watch Roland Garros online

Everything you need to know ahead of the grand slam on the Paris clay

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 04 June 2024 18:32
Comments
(Getty Images)

There will be a new French Open champion in the men’s singles after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament due to injury after playing two five-set epics in a row.

The defending champion underwent an MRI scan after his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo and it revealed a “torn medial meniscus”, forcing him to pull out of his quarter-final.

Women’s champion Iga Swiatek remains the favourite to defend her title and make it three in a row in Paris, but the World No 1 will expected to face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina - who both remain in the hunt.

Swiatek had to save match point in a thriller against Naomi Osaka earlier in the tournament, but has been in supreme form since to set up a semi-final clash against Coco Gauff.

Here’s everything you need to know

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK.  The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App

French Open: Tournament schedule

Thursday 6 June: Women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in