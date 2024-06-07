French Open LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner latest score updates from men’s semi-final at Roland Garros
Alcaraz faces Sinner for a place in their first French Open final, before Alexander Zverev faces Casper Ruud in the other semi-final
Carlos Alcaraz battles Jannik Sinner today at the French Open for a place in the final. The Italian will become the world No 1 after Roland Garros and could keep alive dreams of a calendar slam after triumphing at this year’s Australian Open.
Sinner and Alcaraz resume what promises to be an epic rivalry for years to come, with the current score standing at four wins each. The Spaniard, heralded as the heir to Rafael Nadal, is still to break through on the clay in Paris, despite victories at the US Open and Wimbledon.
Later today, Alexander Zverev battles Casper Ruud in the second men’s semi-final, with the Norwegian back on court after being given a walkover due to Novak Djokovic withdrawing through injury.
Follow all the latest updates from men’s semi-final day at Roland Garros below:
Carlos Alcaraz looking forward to Jannik Sinner battle
Carlos Alcaraz ahead of facing Jannik Sinner in the French Open semi-finals:
“Probably a little bit more nerves before facing him. I’m not going to lie. He probably is one of the most difficult challenges that we can face in tennis right now. I think he’s the best player in the world.
“It’s going to be an interesting one. The matches that we’ve played before have been unbelievable games. I think everybody wants to watch this match.
“Everything he does, he does it perfectly. The way that he hits the ball is unbelievable. The way he moves, it’s really, really [good]. He pushes you to the limit in every ball, in every point. I think it is the hardest thing to face Jannik.
“At the same time, I love that. I love these kind of matches. I love this kind of challenge, to have a really difficult battle against him.”
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Arrivals
Alcaraz and Sinner arrived at Roland Garros bright and early for this afternoon’s semi-final. After the rain of the first week, it should be clear and sunny on Philippe-Chatrier. Good conditions for attacking tennis.
Carlos Alcaraz reporting for duty 👍🫡#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/gCgamIsQKe— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2024
Spotted: Jannik Sinner 👋#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/JaXNkoX4RS— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2024
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Head-to-head
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have met eight times, with their head-to-head level at four wins each.
2021 - Alcaraz, Paris
2022 - Sinner, Wimbledon
2022 - Sinner, Umag
2022 - Alcaraz, US Open
2023 - Alcaraz, Indian Wells
2023 - Sinner, Miami
2023 - Sinner, Beijing
2024 - Alcaraz, Indian Wells
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and the perfect timing of an epic rivalry’s next chapter
As the news of Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal from the French Open began to spread around Roland Garros, a clip of Carlos Alcaraz talking about his rival started to resurface on social media. But not that one – the other one. Last November, ahead of the ATP Finals in Turin, Alcaraz was asked if the Italian Jannik Sinner could be a contender at the grand slams in 2024. “I’ve no doubt about it,” Alcaraz replied, before the 21-year-old went a step further. “I think he’s going to reach world No 1 in 2024.”
Alcaraz’s prediction has already proved correct. With Djokovic forced to pull out of the French Open due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee, Sinner was confirmed as the new men’s No 1 following his straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov. At 22, Sinner is the first Italian to reach No 1, his new ranking confirming what has been clear to everyone since he won the Australian Open in January, or even before. “Right now he’s the best player in the world,” Alcaraz said.
Given the Spaniard’s powers of prediction, perhaps he could have seen Friday’s match-up on the horizon, too. The French Open has its dream semi-final, the one tennis has been waiting for: Alcaraz vs Sinner, the two best players of their generation, facing each other at a grand slam and best-of-five sets for the first time since their US Open epic in 2022. “It’s the match everybody wants to watch,” said Alcaraz, after thrashing Stefanos Tsitsipas in his quarter-final.
Preview of today’s semi-final
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and the perfect timing of a rivalry’s next chapter
The long-awaited next meeting of Alcaraz and Sinner at a grand slam comes in the French Open semi-finals – and signals the start of a new era in men’s tennis
Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch
You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
French Open order of play: Friday 7 June
Court Philippe-Chatrier
All times UK (BST)
Not before 1:30pm
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner
Not before 4:30pm
Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud
For the full order of play, click here
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner start time: When is French Open semi-final?
Carlos Alcaraz faces rival Jannik Sinner for a place in the French Open final. in a blockbuster battle of the sport’s young stars.
The pair have not met at a grand slam since their five-set epic at the US Open two years ago, and have both gone on to win major titles.
Alcaraz, 21, has won the US Open and Wimbledon, while Sinner, 22, lifted his first grand slam at the Australian Open this season and will become the new men’s World No 1 on Monday.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner start time: When is French Open semi-final?
Alexander Zverev faces Casper Ruud in the other men’s semi-final at Roland Garros
Good morning
