Carlos Alcaraz battles Jannik Sinner today at the French Open for a place in the final. The Italian will become the world No 1 after Roland Garros and could keep alive dreams of a calendar slam after triumphing at this year’s Australian Open.

Sinner and Alcaraz resume what promises to be an epic rivalry for years to come, with the current score standing at four wins each. The Spaniard, heralded as the heir to Rafael Nadal, is still to break through on the clay in Paris, despite victories at the US Open and Wimbledon.

Later today, Alexander Zverev battles Casper Ruud in the second men’s semi-final, with the Norwegian back on court after being given a walkover due to Novak Djokovic withdrawing through injury.

