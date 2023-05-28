French Open order of play and schedule on Day 2

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz begin their bids to win the French Open on Day 2 at Roland Garros.

Heavyweights in the men’s tournament, a meeting on clay in Paris between the pair is one of the most-anticipated head-to-heads in sport.

In the women’s tournament, Caroline Garcia will hope the home crowd can drive her deep into the second grand slam of the year, with a first-round match against Xiyu Wang.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka shone on Day 1, with her power too much for Marta Kostyuk, with the Ukrainian refusing to shake hands and subsequently booed by the French crowd.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of the tournament.

French Open order of play - Monday 29 May

(All times local, +1 hour from BST)

Philippe Chatrier

1 Womens Singles Round 1: 11:45 (16) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) v Sloane Stephens (USA)

2 Mens Singles Round 1: (3) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

3 Womens Singles Round 1: (5) Caroline Garcia (Fra) v Xiyu Wang (Chn)

4 Mens Singles Round 1: (8) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Alexandre Muller (Fra)

Suzanne Lenglen

1 Mens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Benoit Paire (Fra) v (14) Cameron Norrie (Gbr)

2 Womens Singles Round 1: Elina Avanesyan (Rus) v (12) Belinda Bencic (Swi)

3 Mens Singles Round 1: (1) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa) v Flavio Cobolli (Ita)

4 Womens Singles Round 1: (10) Petra Kvitova (Cze) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita)

Simonne Mathieu

1 Womens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Kayla Day (USA) v Kristina Mladenovic (Fra)

2 Mens Singles Round 1: (10) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) v Fabio Fognini (Ita)

3 Womens Singles Round 1: Elina Svitolina (Ukr) v (26) Martina Trevisan (Ita)

4 Mens Singles Round 1: Arthur Fils (Fra) v (29) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa)

Court 4

1 Womens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Catherine McNally (USA) v Ana Bogdan (Rom)

2 Mens Singles Round 1: Christopher O’Connell (Aus) v Taro Daniel (Jpn)

3 Mens Singles Round 1: Hamad Medjedovic (Ser) v Marcos Giron (USA)

4 Womens Singles Round 1: Nao Hibino (Jpn) v Anna-Lena Friedsam (Ger)

Court 5

1 Mens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Juncheng Shang (Chn) v Juan Pablo Varillas (Per)

2 Womens Singles Round 1: Rebecca Marino (Can) v Diana Shnaider (Rus)

3 Womens Singles Round 1: Peyton Stearns (USA) v Katerina Siniakova (Cze)

4 Mens Singles Round 1: Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) v Dusan Lajovic (Ser)

Court 6

1 Mens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Ilya Ivashka (Blr) v (18) Alex De Minaur (Aus)

2 Womens Singles Round 1: Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) v Alycia Parks (USA)

3 Mens Singles Round 1: Dominic Thiem (Aut) v Pedro Cachin (Arg)

4 Womens Singles Round 1: (11) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk)

Court 7

1 Mens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Brandon Nakashima (USA) v (26) Denis Shapovalov (Can)

2 Womens Singles Round 1: Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) v Maryna Zanevska (Bel)

3 Mens Singles Round 1: Filip Krajinovic (Ser) v (12) Frances Tiafoe (USA)

4 Womens Singles Round 1: (17) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) v Tereza Martincova (Cze)

Court 8

1 Womens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Dayana Yastremska (Ukr) v (22) Donna Vekic (Cro)

2 Mens Singles Round 1: Alexei Popyrin (Aus) v Aslan Karatsev (Rus)

3 Womens Singles Round 1: Aliona Bolsova (Spa) v Kristina Kucova (Svk)

4 Mens Singles Round 1: Daniel Altmaier (Ger) v Marc-Andrea Huesler (Swi)

Court 9

1 Womens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) v Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze)

2 Mens Singles Round 1: Jack Draper (Gbr) v Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg)

3 Mens Singles Round 1: (25) Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned) v Thiago Agustin Tirante (Arg)

4 Womens Singles Round 1: Anna Blinkova (Rus) v Ysaline Bonaventure (Bel)

Court 12

1 Womens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Anett Kontaveit (Est) v Bernarda Pera (USA)

2 Mens Singles Round 1: (19) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa) v Yibing Wu (Chn)

3 Mens Singles Round 1: (15) Borna Coric (Cro) v Federico Coria (Arg)

4 Womens Singles Round 1: (23) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) v Viktoriya Tomova (Bul)

Court 13

1 Mens Singles Round 1: 11:00 (32) Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spa) v Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg)

2 Womens Singles Round 1: Varvara Gracheva (Rus) v Dalma Galfi (Hun)

3 Mens Singles Round 1: Jiri Lehecka (Cze) v (21) Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger)

4 Womens Singles Round 1: Simona Waltert (Swi) v Elizabeth Mandlik (USA)

Court 14

1 Womens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Kaia Kanepi (Est) v (20) Madison Keys (USA)

2 Mens Singles Round 1: Stan Wawrinka (Swi) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa)

3 Womens Singles Round 1: Tatjana Maria (Ger) v (14) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra)

4 Mens Singles Round 1: Luca Van Assche (Fra) v Marco Cecchinato (Ita)

The full order of play can be found here

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Monday 29 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Tuesday 30 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Wednesday 31 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Thursday 1 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Friday 2 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.