French Open LIVE: Scores and latest updates from Roland Garros as Daniil Medvedev and Coco Gauff in action
Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek are all in action on day 3 at Roland Garros
The French Open continues at Roland Garros as some heavy hitters and much-fancied stars take to the clay for the first time, including women’s No 1 Iga Swiatek and No 6 seed Coco Gauff.
In the men’s singles, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune get their campaigns underway, just outside the very biggest of favourites but certainly players capable of springing an upset along the way.
Monday at Roland Garros saw Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie start their bids with first-round victories, while in the women’s singles it was home favourite and No 5 seed Caroline Garcia who made a winning start.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:
Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6, 0-1 Daniil Medvedev
And perhaps that pause has just disrupted Seyboth Wild, who cedes the first game on Medvedev’s serve rather easily.
Coco Gauff, meanwhile, has righted the ship, drawing level with Rebeka Masarova in taking the second set 6-1. Into a decider.
Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6 Daniil Medvedev
For all the comfort he’d shown on clay over the last couple of weeks, that looked a lot like the Daniil Medvedev of previous years, battling himself and the big hitting of his opponent and seemingly struggling to settle. The second seed nips away for a break between sets.
Daniil Medvedev drops first set to qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild
Thiago Seyboth Wild has come out swinging and Daniil Medvedev has some thinking to do. A brilliant start from the Brazilian, who played the much more consistent tennis in that set, using his forehand powerfully to keep Medvedev on the defensive. The qualifier takes it 7-5 in the tie break.
Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-6 Daniil Medvedev
Two more holds and into a tie-break we hurry. Based on the match flow so far, that might suit Seyboth Wild, who’ll serve first once the wind stops gusting.
Thiago Seyboth Wild 5-5 Daniil Medvedev
A bit better from Medvedev on Philippe-Chatrier, asking the crowd to lift with him as he ensures this set goes deeper. Five apiece.
Coco Gauff loses first set
It was the final last year for Coco Gauff, but she faces a real fight to even get out of the first round this year, dropping the first set to Rebeka Marasova, ranked 71st in the world. Eight break points squandered by Gauff so far, with her forehand still a little too hit and miss. Work to be done...
Thiago Seyboth Wild 5-4 Daniil Medvedev
The Brazilian is having rather fewer issues on serve. He’s one game away from a one set lead.
Thiago Seyboth Wild 4-4 Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev’s first serve is just about keeping him alive, the Russian riding it save a couple of break points again to hold. Thiago Seyboth Wild is pouncing on anything short from the second seed, showing real conviction and skill in his stroke choices.
Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev is a set to the good against Lloyd Harris, emerging 8-6 on top after a first set tie break.
Thiago Seyboth Wild 3-3 Daniil Medvedev
Hmm. Something isn’t quite right with Daniil Medvedev. His second serve is all over the place, with the wind evident as his baggy white shirt flaps about, and there are a few errors in rally play, too. He denies Seyboth on two break points to salvage a hold.
And Medvedev isn’t the only contender having an early scare - Coco Gauff is 4-2 down in the first set over on Suzanne-Lenglen. Swiss-born Spaniard Rebeka Masarova, like Seyboth Wild, has a bit of clay court prowess and has begun nicely.
Thiago Seyboth Wild 3-2 Daniil Medvedev
Three games in a row for the 23-year-old Seyboth Wild, saving a break point to take his first lead of the match. The 2018 Junior US Open champion has two titles on clay at challenger level this year, and is showing that sort of form early on.
