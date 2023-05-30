Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Day 3 at the French Open sees some heavy hitters and much-fancied stars take to the clay for the first time, including No6 seed Coco Gauff and women’s No1 Iga Swiatek.

In the men’s singles, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune get their own first round ties underway, just outside the very biggest of favourites but certainly players capable of springing an upset along the way.

Meanwhile, the first round doubles matches will also begin including British hopefuls Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, the latter being ranked joint world No1.

Yesterday at Roland Garros saw Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie start their bids with first-round victories, while in the women’s singles it was home favourite and No5 seed Caroline Garcia who made a winning start.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the third day of the tournament.

French Open order of play - Tuesday 30 May

(All times local, +1 hour from BST)

Philippe Chatrier

1 Womens Singles Round 1: 11:45 (7) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v Lucia Bronzetti (Ita)

2 Mens Singles Round 1: Thiago Seyboth Wild (Bra) v (2) Daniil Medvedev (N)

3 Womens Singles Round 1: (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Cristina Bucsa (Esp)

4 Mens Singles Round 1: Gael Monfils (Fra) v Sebastian Baez (Arg)

Suzanne Lenglen

1 Mens Singles Round 1: 11:00 (11) Elias Ymer (Swe) v (4) Casper Ruud (Nor)

2 Womens Singles Round 1: Rebeka Mansarova (Esp) v (6) Coco Gauff (USA)

3 Womens Singles Round 1: (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) v (Q) Brenda Fruhvirtova (Cze)

4 Mens Singles Round 1: Richard Gasquet (Fra) v Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Simonne Mathieu

1 Womens Singles Round 1: 11:00 (25) Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr) v Dianne Parry (Fra)

2 Mens Singles Round 1: (22) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)

3 Mens Singles Round 1: (6) Holger Rune (Den) v Christopher Eubanks (USA)

4 Womens Singles Round 1: (18) Victoria Azarenka (N) vs Bianca Andreescu (Can)

Court 4

1 Mens Doubles Round 1: 11:00 Guido Andreozzi (Arg) and TM Etcheverry (Arg) v JS Cabal (Col) and Robert Farah (Col)

2 Mens Doubles Round 1: Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Esp) and B Zapata Mirallas (Esp) v Ariel Behar (Uru) and Adam Pavlasek (Cze)

3 Mens Doubles Round 1: Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) and Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger) v Simone Bolelli (Ita) Fabio Fognini (Ita)

4 Mens Doubles Round 1: (5) Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara (Fin) v Alexander Erler (Aut) and Lucas Miedler (Aut)

Court 5

1 Mens Doubles Round 1: 11:00 Francisco Cabral (Por) and Rafael Matos (Bra) v (15) Rinky Hijikata (Aus) and Jason Kubler (Aus)

2 Mens Doubles Round 1: (13) Jamie Murray (GBR) and Michael Venus (NZL) v Diego Hidalgo (Ecu) and David Vega Hernandez (Esp)

3 Mens Doubles Round 1: Pedro Cachin (Arg) and Yibing Wu (Chn) v Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg (Fra) and Luca Van Assche (Fra)

4 Mens Doubles Round 1: Romain Arneodo (Mon) and Sam Weissborn (Aut) v Robin Haase (Ned) and Philipp Oswald (Aut)

Court 6

1 Mens Singles Round 1: 11:00 (16) Tommy Paul (USA) v Dominic Stricker (Sui)

2 Womens Singles Round 1: Selena Janicijevic (Fra) v Oceane Dodin (Fra)

3 Mens Singles Round 1: Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) v Gregoire Barrere (Fra)

4 Womens Singles Round 1: Petra Martic (Cro) v (32) Shelby Rogers (USA)

Court 7

1 Mens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (Fra) v Genaro Alberto Olivieri (Arg)

2 Womens Singles Round 1: Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr) v (13) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)

3 Mens Singles Round 1: Quentin Halys (Fra) v Guido Pella (Arg)

4 Womens Singles Round 1: Erika Andreeva (N) v Emma Navarro (USA)

Court 8

1 Mens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Andrea Vavassori (Ita) v (31) Miomir Kecmanovic (Srb)

2 Womens Singles Round 1: Lin Zhu (Chn) v Lauren Davis (USA)

3 Mens Singles Round 1: Thiago Monteiro (Bra) v Yannick Hanfmann (Ger)

4 Mens Doubles Round 1: (14) Maximo Gonzalez (Arg) and Andres Molteni (Arg) v Jeremy Chardy (Fra) and Fabrice Martin (Fra)

Court 9

1 Mens Singles Round 1: 11:00 (27) Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn) v JJ Wolf (USA)

2 Mens Doubles Round 1: Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) and Petros Tsitsipas (Gre) v (3) Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) and Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned)

3 Mens Doubles Round 1: (1) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) and Neal Skupski (GBR) v Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) and Andrey Golubev (Kaz)

4 Mens Doubles Round 1: (10) Marcel Granollers (Esp) and Horacio Zeballos (Arg) v Maxime Cressy (USA) and Andrian Mannarino (Fra)

Court 10

1 Womens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Mirra Andreeva (N) v Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA)

2 Womens Singles Round 1: Olga Danilovic (Srb) v Kateryna Baindl (Ukr)

3 Mens Doubles Round 1: Dan Added (Fra) and Albano Olivetti (Fra) v Nicolas Barrientos (Col) and Robert Galloway (USA)

4 Mens Doubles Round 1: Andre Goransson (Swe) and Ben McLachlan (Jpn) vs (9) Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra)

Court 11

1 Womens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Xinyu Wang (Chn) v (31) Marie Bouzkova (Cze)

2 Mens Singles Round 1: Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v Giulio Zeppieri (Ita)

3 Mens Doubles Round 1: (8) Nikola Mektic (Cro) and Mate Pavic (Cro) v Sander Gille (Bel) and Joran Vliegen (Bel)

Court 12

1 Mens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Max Percell (Aus) v Jordan Thompson (Aus)

2 Womens Singles Round 1: Arantxa Rus (Ned) v Julia Grabher (Aut)

3 Mens Singles Round 1: (23) Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) v Jaume Munar (Esp)

4 Womens Singles Round 1: Ylena In-Albon (Sui) v Claire Liu (USA)

Court 13

1 Mens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Nicolas Jarry (Chi) v Hugo Dellien (Bol)

2 Womens Singles Round 1: Linda Noskova (Cze) v Danka Kovinic (Mne)

3 Womens Singles Round 1: (30) Sorana Cirstea (Rou) v Jasmine Paolini (Ita)

4 Mens Singles Round 1: Timofey Skatov (Kaz) v (28) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)

Court 14

1 Womens Singles Round 1: 11:00 Rebecca Peterson (Swe) v Fiona Ferro (Fra)

2 Mens Singles Round 1: Hugo Gaston (Fra) v Alex Molcan (Svk)

3 Womens Singles Round 1: Clara Burel (Fra) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (Esp)

4 Mens Singles Round 1: Michael Mmoh (USA) v (9) Taylor Fritz (USA)

The full order of play can be found here

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Tuesday 30 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Wednesday 31 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Thursday 1 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Friday 2 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.