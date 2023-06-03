Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Iga Swiatek will hope to move a step closer to a defence of her French Open title as the Roland Garros champion takes on Wang Xinyu of China on Saturday for a place in the last-16.

Elena Rybakina, who is so far leading the challenge to dethrone Swiatek in Paris, faces Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo while the match of the day is a contest between last year’s finalist Coco Gauff and 16-year-old breakout star Mirra Andreeva.

Casper Ruud takes on Zhang Zhizhen as Holger Rune is in action against Genaro Alberto Olivieri, while the night session sees Alexander Zverev play Frances Tiafoe on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Day 7 of the French Open.

French Open order of play - Saturday 3 June

all times BST

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 10:45

Elena Rybakina vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Holger Rune vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri

Iga Swiatek vs Xin Yu Wang

Not before 19:15

Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe

Court Suzanne Lenglen

From 10:00

Zhizhen Zhang vs Casper Ruud

Mirra Andreeva vs Coco Gauff

Francisco Cerundolo vs Taylor Fritz

Olga Danilovic vs Ons Jabeur

Court Simonne Mathieu

From 10:00

Yoshihito Nishioka vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Bianca Andreescu vs Lesia Tsurenko

Daniel Altmaier vs Grigor Dimitrov

For the full order of play, click here

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.