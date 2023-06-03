French Open order of play and schedule on Day 7 with Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in action
Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will look to advance to the fourth round while Coco Gauff takes on breakout star Mirra Andreeva
Iga Swiatek will hope to move a step closer to a defence of her French Open title as the Roland Garros champion takes on Wang Xinyu of China on Saturday for a place in the last-16.
Elena Rybakina, who is so far leading the challenge to dethrone Swiatek in Paris, faces Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo while the match of the day is a contest between last year’s finalist Coco Gauff and 16-year-old breakout star Mirra Andreeva.
Casper Ruud takes on Zhang Zhizhen as Holger Rune is in action against Genaro Alberto Olivieri, while the night session sees Alexander Zverev play Frances Tiafoe on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Day 7 of the French Open.
French Open order of play - Saturday 3 June
all times BST
Court Philippe Chatrier
From 10:45
Elena Rybakina vs Sara Sorribes Tormo
Holger Rune vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri
Iga Swiatek vs Xin Yu Wang
Not before 19:15
Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe
Court Suzanne Lenglen
From 10:00
Zhizhen Zhang vs Casper Ruud
Mirra Andreeva vs Coco Gauff
Francisco Cerundolo vs Taylor Fritz
Olga Danilovic vs Ons Jabeur
Court Simonne Mathieu
From 10:00
Yoshihito Nishioka vs Thiago Seyboth Wild
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
Bianca Andreescu vs Lesia Tsurenko
Daniel Altmaier vs Grigor Dimitrov
For the full order of play, click here
French Open 2023 tournament schedule
Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final
Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals
Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final
Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies