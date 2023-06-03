Jump to content

French Open order of play and schedule on Day 7 with Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in action

Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will look to advance to the fourth round while Coco Gauff takes on breakout star Mirra Andreeva

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 03 June 2023 10:02
Comments
Swiatek pleased to reach the third round at the French Open

Iga Swiatek will hope to move a step closer to a defence of her French Open title as the Roland Garros champion takes on Wang Xinyu of China on Saturday for a place in the last-16.

Elena Rybakina, who is so far leading the challenge to dethrone Swiatek in Paris, faces Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo while the match of the day is a contest between last year’s finalist Coco Gauff and 16-year-old breakout star Mirra Andreeva.

Casper Ruud takes on Zhang Zhizhen as Holger Rune is in action against Genaro Alberto Olivieri, while the night session sees Alexander Zverev play Frances Tiafoe on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Day 7 of the French Open.

French Open order of play - Saturday 3 June

all times BST

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 10:45

Elena Rybakina vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Holger Rune vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri

Iga Swiatek vs Xin Yu Wang

Not before 19:15

Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe

Court Suzanne Lenglen

From 10:00

Zhizhen Zhang vs Casper Ruud

Mirra Andreeva vs Coco Gauff

Francisco Cerundolo vs Taylor Fritz

Olga Danilovic vs Ons Jabeur

Court Simonne Mathieu

From 10:00

Yoshihito Nishioka vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Bianca Andreescu vs Lesia Tsurenko

Daniel Altmaier vs Grigor Dimitrov

For the full order of play, click here

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App

