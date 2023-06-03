Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz return to action as the second week of the French Open gets underway with the start of the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Djokovic, who has been at the centre of fresh controversy in Paris, was pushed in a bruising battle against the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina but prevailed in three sets to continue his bid for a men’s record 23rd grand slam title. The Serbian now faces the unseeded Juan Pablo Varillas, who knocked out Hubert Hurkacz in the previous round.

Alcaraz was in sparkling form as the world No 1 thrashed Denis Shapovaolv on Friday night and returns to Court Philppe-Chatrier to take on the italian Lorenzo Musetti, who knocked out Cameron Norrie in straight sets. Djokovic and Alcaraz remain on a collision course at Roland Garros and are both just two wins away from securing a long-awaited first meeting at a grand slam.

The clash between world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka and former French Open finalist Sloane Stephens highlights the night session on Philippe Chatrier - making it the first women’s singles match to be picked for the final match of the day so far in this tournament after five men’s singles ties.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Day 8 of the French Open.

French Open order of play - Sunday 4 June

all times BST

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 10:00

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Elise Mertens

Novak Djokovic vs Juan Pablo Varillas

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti

Not before 19:15

Sloane Stephens vs Aryna Sabalenka

Court Suzanne Lenglen

From 10:00

Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Sonego

Karolina Muchova vs Elina Avanesyan

Elina Svitolina vs Daria Kasatkina

Not before 16:30

Sebastian Ofner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

For the full order of play, click here

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.