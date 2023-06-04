Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The French Open fourth round concludes on Monday and, by the close of play, we’ll know the eight men and eight women making up the quarter-finalists at Roland Garros.

Women’s world No 1 Iga Swiatek will look to continue her serene progress in defence of the title she won last year, with Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko standing in her way at the last-16 juncture. Sixth and seventh seeds Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur will be also competing in the two women’s matches on Court Philippe Chatrier as they look to lay down a marker in pursuit of their first grand slam titles.

After a brief hiatus to put a women’s match as the night-session contest on Chatrier on Sunday (Aryna Sabalenka vs Sloane Stephens), the French Open organisers have reverted to type with another men’s contest slated for the evening slot on Monday – Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Zverev being given the honour. Scandinavian duo Casper Ruud (fourth seed) and Holger Rune (sixth seed) are among the other men trying to book a spot in the last eight earlier in the day.

They’ll be aiming to join the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals after the pair moved ever closer to a blockbuster semi-final match-up by easing through their fourth-round matches on Sunday. Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal’s all-time record by reaching his 17th French Open quarter-final with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 thrashing of Juan Pablo Varillas, while Alcaraz continued to look every inch a potential champion in a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory overLorenzo Musetti.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Day 9 of the French Open.

French Open order of play - Monday 5 June

all times BST

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 10:00

Bernarda Pera vs Ons Jabeur

Nicolas Jarry vs Casper Ruud

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Coco Gauff

Not before 19:15

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Zverev

Court Suzanne Lenglen

From 10:00

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Beatriz Hadad Maia

Holger Rune vs Francisco Cerundolo

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Yoshihito Nishioka

For the full order of play, click here

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.