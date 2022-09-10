Jump to content
Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur start time: How to watch the US Open final in the UK tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the US Open women’s final tonight

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 10 September 2022 09:19
Alcaraz and Swiatek dominate in quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows

Iga Swiatek faces Ons Jabeur in the US Open final tonight.

Both players have reached grand slam finals already this season with world No 1 Swiatek winning the French Open and Jabeur reaching the Wimbledon final, where she was defeated by Elena Rybakina.

The Tunisian is the first African and Arab woman to reached the US Open final after defeating Caroline Garcia in the semi-finals, and she is set to rise to No 2 in the rankings.

Swiatek, meanwhile, is aiming to cap a dominant year that saw the Polish player win 37 straight matches earlier this season. The 21-year-old is aiming to become the first women’s player since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two grand slams in a season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the US Open women’s final?

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur will get underway from just after 9pm BST on Saturday 10 September.

How can I watch the US Open women’s final?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Odds

Iga Swiatek: 8/15

Ons Jabeur: 13/8

Prediction

Jabeur has been in better form over the past couple of weeks with Swiatek struggling at times to match her dominant best from earlier in the season. The 21-year-old has dug deep, however, displaying resilience and that helped her produce her top level in the comeback win over Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals. It could be the boost she needs as she targets a third grand slam title and first on the hard courts. Swiatek to win in three sets

