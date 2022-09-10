Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Is the US Open final on TV tonight? Start time, channel and how to watch Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur

Everything you need to know ahead of the US Open women’s final tonight

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 10 September 2022 10:01
Comments
Alcaraz and Swiatek dominate in quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows

The women’s US Open final takes place tonight as Iga Swiatek faces Ons Jabeur in a blockbuster last grand slam final of the season.

Swiatek and Jabeur have arguably been the two top players on tour this season and are set to finish the year as first and second in the world rankings.

World No 1 Swiatek won the French Open in June, in the middle of a 37-match win streak, and is aiming to become the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two grand slams in a season.

Jabeur, meanwhile, can make history by becoming the first African and Arab women to win a grand slam title. The Tunisian was defeated by Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final in July.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is the US Open women’s final?

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur will get underway from just after 9pm BST on Saturday 10 September.

How can I watch the US Open women’s final?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Odds

Iga Swiatek: 8/15

Ons Jabeur: 13/8

Recommended

Prediction

Jabeur has been in better form over the past couple of weeks with Swiatek struggling at times to match her dominant best from earlier in the season. The 21-year-old has dug deep, however, displaying resilience and that helped her produce her top level in the comeback win over Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals. It could be the boost she needs as she targets a third grand slam title and first on the hard courts. Swiatek to win in three sets

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in