Independent
Trump latest
Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet LIVE: Italian Open latest scores as British No 1 eyes quarter-finals

Draper is back in action after smashing his racquet in frustration in the previous round

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 13 May 2025 09:05 BST
(Getty Images)

Jack Draper will look to continue his clay court development as he faces Corentin Moutet for a place in the Italian Open quarter-finals and potentially a shot at Carlos Alcaraz.

Draper overcame a battling performance from the unheralded Vit Kopriva, and his own mid-match smashing of a racquet, to continue a strong start to the season on the surface, with his serve again unbroken.

The British No 1 could come up against a greater threat from the enigmatic Moutet, though, with the Frenchman a more than capable clay-courter who reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

Moutet came through a nearly four-hour epic against ninth seed Holger Rune to set up this clash, and will hope to knock out another big name to continue a strong run in Rome.

The winner will face either Alcaraz or Karen Khachanov, with Draper the last Briton left standing at the tournament after Emma Raducanu’s defeat to Coco Gauff yesterday.

Jack Draper advances in Rome despite smashing racquet

Jack Draper admitted his frustration had boiled over after he smashed a racquet en route to beating Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva in straight sets at the Italian Open.

The British No 1 was a set and a break up but had passed up the chance to break Kopriva again to make it 4-2 when he angrily struck his racquet a number of times on the clay court.

Jack Draper advances in Rome despite smashing racquet as ‘frustration boiled out’

The British No 1 has the chance to rise to fourth in the world should he reach the semi-finals in Rome
Jamie Braidwood13 May 2025 09:20

Italian Open order of play and schedule today

Grand Stand Arena

Not before 13:00

[8] Lorenzo Musetti vs [10] Daniil Medvedev

[13] Arthur Fils vs [2] Alexander Zverev

[11] Tommy Paul vs [7] Alex de Minaur

SuperTennis Arena

Start: 10:00

[5] Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet

[30] Hubert Hurkacz vs [20] Jakub Mensik

Jamie Braidwood13 May 2025 09:10

Italian Open order of play and schedule today

Campo Centrale

Start: 10:00

[23] Karen Khachanov vs [3] Carlos Alcaraz

[6] Jasmine Paolini vs [13] Diana Shnaider

[1] Jannik Sinner vs [17] Francisco Cerúndolo

Not before 19:00

Peyton Stearns vs [16] Elina Svitolina

Jaume Munar vs [6] Casper Ruud

Jamie Braidwood13 May 2025 09:05

Jack Draper v Corentin Moutet start time

When is Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet?

The last-16 match is the first match scheduled on Super Tennis Arena on Tuesday 13 May at the Foro Italico in Rome. It should begin at 10am BST, with the winner facing either Carlos Alcaraz or Karen Khachanov, who meet at the same time on Centre Court.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in to all of the action from the joint ATP Tour and WTA event via Sky Sports, with coverage throughout the tournament. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

Jamie Braidwood13 May 2025 09:02

Good morning

Jack Draper will look to continue his clay court development as he faces Corentin Moutet in an intriguing encounter at the Italian Open.

Draper overcame a battling performance from the unheralded Vit Kopriva, and his own mid-match smashing of a racquet, to continue a strong start to the season on the surface, with his serve again unbroken.

The British No 1 could come up against a greater threat from the enigmatic Moutet, though, with the Frenchman a more than capable clay-courter who reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

Moutet came through a nearly four-hour epic against ninth seed Holger Rune to set up this clash, and will hope to knock out another big name to continue a strong run in Rome.

Jamie Braidwood13 May 2025 09:00

