Laver Cup order of play with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in action

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Roger Federer’s final match highlights the opening day of play at the Laver Cup in London.

The 41-year-old will partner Rafael Nadal in the doubles in the last match of the day at the O2 Arena, in what is set to be an unmissable contest.

They will take on the Team World pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The schedule also sees three singles matches take place on the opening day with Andy Murray in action against Alex De Minaur.

Here’s the order of play for day of the Laver Cup as well as everything you need to know.

What is the Laver Cup order of play?

Friday September 23, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 1 – Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock

Match 2 – Stefanos Tsistipas vs Deigo Schwartzman

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 3 – Andy Murray vs Alex De Minaur

Match 4 – Roger Federer / Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock / Frances Tiafoe

Saturday’s order of play will be announced following Friday’s matches.

Sunday’s order of play will be announced following Saturday’s matches.

How does the Laver Cup work?

Singles and doubles matches are played on each day, with Friday’s matches worth one point, Saturday’s worth two and Sunday’s worth three.

Each player plays in at least one singles match over the first two days but no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.

After Federer plays in the doubles he will withdraw from the tournament and be replaced by the alternate Matteo Berrettini.

At least four players from each team must play doubles but no doubles combination can be used more than once.

Best of three sets are played, but the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the first two sets are split.

The winning team is the first to reach 13 points. With 24 points available, a decider will be played in the event of a 12-12 draw.

What are the teams?

Team Europe

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitispas

Captain: Bjorn Bjorg

Alternate: Matteo Berrettini

Team World

Taylor Fritz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Diego Schwartzman

Frances Tiafoe

Alex de Minaur

Jack Sock

Captain: John McEnroe

Alternate: Tommy Paul

What is the Laver Cup schedule?

Friday September 23, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 1 – Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock

Match 2 – Stefanos Tsistipas vs Deigo Schwartzman

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 3 – Andy Murray vs Alex De Minaur

Match 4 – Roger Federer / Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock / Frances Tiafoe

Saturday September 24, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 5 – Singles

Match 6 – Singles

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 7 – Singles

Match 8 – Doubles

Sunday September 25, 2022

12.00pm – Day Session

Match 9 – Doubles

Match 10 – Singles*

Match 11 – Singles*

Match 12 – Singles*

*if required