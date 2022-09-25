Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The glorious departure from the touring world of tennis of Roger Federer came and went on Friday as he bowed out alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup, but there’s still another day of on-court action to come.

While the Swiss legend hinted at a farewell tour to come, his days aiming to win Grand Slams are over - with others here at the O2 in London now hopeful of taking his place, including the likes of Stefan Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud. Novak Djokovic is also of course very much at the top table still and he was in fine form on Day 2.

Day 3 will provide the final matches in both singles and doubles as Team Europe and Team World battle it out for the all-important points to seal glory.

The winning team must reach at least 13 points before victory can be claimed.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup gets underway on Friday 23 September and will conclude on Sunday 25 September.

Is the Laver Cup on TV?

The tournament will be shown in the UK on Eurosport. It will also be available to stream online on Discovery Plus.

Will Roger Federer be playing any further part?

Given this is his last tournament, Federer did opt to take part in the Laver Cup but because of his injury issues and his lack of matches over the last year, he only competed on Friday.

Federer played alongside his long-term rival Rafael Nadal in Friday night’s doubles, eventually being defeated by Team World pair Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe.

The rules are that all players must play at least one singles match on either Friday or Saturday, so after he completed the Friday doubles, the 41-year-old was withdrawn from the tournament and replaced by Team Europe alternate Matteo Berrettini.

How does the Laver Cup work?

Singles and doubles matches are played on each day, with Friday’s matches worth one point, Saturday’s worth two and Sunday’s worth three.

Each player plays in at least one singles match over the first two days but no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.

At least four players from each team must play doubles but no doubles combination can be used more than once.

Best of three sets are played, but the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the first two sets are split.

The winning team is the first to reach 13 points. With 24 points available, a decider will be played in the event of a 12-12 draw.

What is the Laver Cup schedule and results?

Friday September 23, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 1 – Casper Ruud def. Jack Sock - 6-4 5-7 (10-7)

Match 2 – Stefanos Tsistipas def. Diego Schwartzman - 6-2 6-1

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 3 – Andy Murray (7-5, 3-6, 7-10) Alex De Minaur

Match 4 – Roger Federer / Rafael Nadal (6-4, 6-7, 9-11) Jack Sock / Frances Tiafoe

Saturday September 24, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 5 – M Berrettini def. F Auger-Aliassime 7-6 4-6 (10-7)

Match 6 – T Fritz def. C Norrie 6-1 4-6 (10-8)

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 7 – N Djokovic def. F Tiafoe 6-1 6-3

Match 8 – M Berrettini / N Djokovic def. A De Minaur / J Sock 7-5 6-2

Sunday September 25, 2022

12.00pm – Day Session

Match 9 – A Murray / M Berrettini vs F Auger-Aliassime / J Sock

Match 10 – N Djokovic vs F Auger-Aliassime*

Match 11 – S Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe

Match 12 – Casper Ruud vs Taylor Frtiz

*if required

What are the teams?

Team Europe

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitispas

Captain: Bjorn Bjorg

Alternate: Matteo Berrettini

Team World

Taylor Fritz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Diego Schwartzman

Frances Tiafoe

Alex de Minaur

Jack Sock

Captain: John McEnroe

Alternate: Tommy Paul

