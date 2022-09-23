Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roger Federer will be joined by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as the 41-year-old brings an end to his historic career at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London.

Federer is one of six players on team Europe, joining his great rivals as well as Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, as the Swiss plays in his final tournament before retiring from the sport.

The Laver Cup will see Europe face Team World over three days and across both singles and doubles matches, using a matchplay-style points system to determine the winner.

Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but all eyes will be on Federer as the 20-time grand slam champion and one of sport’s greatest ever champions bids farewell to tennis by playing Friday night’s doubles.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup gets underway on Friday 23 September and will conclude on Sunday 25 September.

Is the Laver Cup on TV?

The tournament will be shown in the UK on Eurosport. It will also be available to stream online on Discovery Plus.

Will Roger Federer be playing?

Given this is his last tournament, Federer will be taking part in the Laver Cup but because of his injury issues and his lack of matches over the last year, he will only compete in Friday evening’s doubles contest.

Federer will be playing alongside his great rival Rafael Nadal in Friday night’s doubles, which will take place following Andy Murray’s match against Alex De Minaur. The evening session begins at 7pm so Federer and Nadal, who play Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, may play at around 9pm local time at the O2 Arena.

The rules are that all players must play at least one singles match on either Friday or Saturday, so after he has completed the Friday doubles, the 41-year-old will withdraw from the tournament and be replaced by Team Europe alternate Matteo Berrettini.

How does the Laver Cup work?

Singles and doubles matches are played on each day, with Friday’s matches worth one point, Saturday’s worth two and Sunday’s worth three.

Each player plays in at least one singles match over the first two days but no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.

At least four players from each team must play doubles but no doubles combination can be used more than once.

Best of three sets are played, but the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the first two sets are split.

The winning team is the first to reach 13 points. With 24 points available, a decider will be played in the event of a 12-12 draw.

What are the teams?

Team Europe

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitispas

Captain: Bjorn Bjorg

Alternate: Matteo Berrettini

Team World

Taylor Fritz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Diego Schwartzman

Frances Tiafoe

Alex de Minaur

Jack Sock

Captain: John McEnroe

Alternate: Tommy Paul

What is the Laver Cup schedule?

Friday September 23, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 1 – Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock

Match 2 – Stefanos Tsistipas vs Deigo Schwartzman

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 3 – Andy Murray vs Alex De Minaur

Match 4 – Roger Federer / Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock / Frances Tiafoe

Saturday September 24, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 5 – Singles

Match 6 – Singles

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 7 – Singles

Match 8 – Doubles

Sunday September 25, 2022

12.00pm – Day Session

Match 9 – Doubles

Match 10 – Singles*

Match 11 – Singles*

Match 12 – Singles*

*if required

