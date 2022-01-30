✕ Close 'We need to suffer and we need to fight' - Nadal ready for the big final

Follow live updates from the Australian Open men’s final as Rafael Nadal takes on Daniil Medvedev in a bid to make tennis history. If the Spaniard wins the match he will break the record for the most grand slam wins in the men’s game. He is currently tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 slam titles but outclassed Matteo Berrettini over four sets in the semi-finals on Friday after overcoming a gruelling five-set battle against Denis Shapovalov.

In order for Nadal to break the record he will have to go through Medvedev, who is in great form. The Russian, who entered the draw as the highest seed after Djokovic’s withdrawal, is aiming to win consecutive grand slams after already clinching the US Open last September. Medvedev defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets in a bad-tempered semi-final on Friday but is likely to face a sterner test in the final as Nadal bids to make history.

The focus may be on Nadal to win the final but he said after his semi-final victory over Matteo Berrettini he’s just grateful for the chance. He said: “For me it’s all about the Australian Open more than anything else, no? It’s just an amazing event. I’ve been unlucky with injuries and other times I play amazing finals with good chances. But I never thought about another chance in 2022.” Follow live updates from the Australian Open final: