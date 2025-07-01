Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic admitted to feeling his ‘absolute worst’ on court until the doctor’s ‘miracle pills’ restored eased a stomach issue and helped him fight past Alexandre Muller in four sets.

The first round clash was delicately poised at one set each when Djokovic asked for the doctor following the third game of the third set.

Muller had just taken a 2-1 lead with the set on serve when Djokovic explained an issue he was having in his stomach. The Serb attempted to stretch out his stomach muscles and ease some slight swelling when he was given the tablets by the medical professional.

It took a while for them to kick in but once they did Djokovic flew through the rest of the set, and quickly swept through the fourth to clinch a 6-1 6-7 6-2 6-2 victory and a place in the second round.

Speaking on court following his win, the seven-time Wimbledon champion explained the niggle he felt and praised his opponent for ‘the battle’.

"It’s great to be back in Wimbledon and obviously I have to say that first and acknowledge the sacredness of this court,” Djokovic began.

“This tournament has always meant a lot to me and to many other players, it’s a childhood dream so I never take stepping out on this court for granted. I enjoyed myself, obviously a bit less in the second set but I went from feeling my absolute best for a set and a half to my absolute worst for about 45 minutes, whether it was a stomach bug, I don’t know what it is.

"I struggled with that but the energy kicked back after some doctor’s miracle pills and I managed to finish the match on a good note.”

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic praised the doctor's 'miracle pills' for easing a stomach issue during his win over Alexandre Muller ( REUTERS )

The Serb was asked whether he thought about retiring from the match when the stomach bug was at its worst but claimed that wasn’t an option.

He added: “I honestly wasn’t thinking about that [retiring from the match] or taking that as an option. I knew that something is off with the stomach so hopefully when that came down the energy will come back - and that’s what happened.

“Credit to Alex [Muller} for playing some really good tennis. He fought in the second set and deserves a round of applause for the battle.”

open image in gallery The seven-time Wimbledon champion takes on Britain's Dan Evans in the second round ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

In the next round Djokovic will take on Great Britain’s Dan Evans who defeated fellow Brit Jay Clarke on Tuesday and he is excited for the opportunity to potential win an eighth Wimbledon title.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I had a chance. I think I always have a chance and have earned my right to feel that I can go all the way to the title,” Djokovic revealed.

“I’ve always enjoyed myself playing on this court, except when I’ve played Alcaraz the last couple of years, apart from that it was great.

“It is just the beginning of the tournament. There are many fantastic players in the draw. I look forward it, I always felt grass is the surface where I play my best tennis so why not do it again?”