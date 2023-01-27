Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul

✕ Close 'It's great to be back in Australia' - Djokovic on return after deportation

Follow live updates from the Australian Open men’s semi-finals as Novak Djokovic faces Tommy Paul. Djokovic is the strong favourite to reach Sunday’s final - where the winner will play Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Serbian has won all nine of his previous semi-final appearances in Melbourne while American Paul is contesting in his first ever grand slam semi-final.

Djokovic has been in supreme form as he continues his bid for a 10th Australian Open and 22nd grand slam title, but the 35-year-old has been dragged into further controversy in Melbourne after his father was filmed posing with Vladimir Putin supporters on Wednesday.

Srdjan Djokovic has insisted he was unwittingly caught up in the pro-Russian demonstration but has decided not to attend his son’s semi-final. Djokovic is yet to comment on the incident, which followed his straight-sets victory over Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

Tsitsipas is through to his first Australian Open final after the Greek defeated Karen Khachanov 7-6 6-4 6-7 6-3 in the earlier semi-final. Tsitsipas has been in excellent form in Melbourne and was defeated from two sets up in his only other grand slam final appearance, which came against Djokovic at the French Open in 2021.

