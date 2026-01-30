Novak Djokovic claims epic win over Jannik Sinner to reach Australian Open final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic produced one of the most remarkable performances of his career to defeat two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner and reach an 11th Australian Open final.

The 38-year-old is the oldest man in the open era to achieve the feat, and he battled for four hours and nine minutes to do so, finally clinching a 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory just after 1.30am.

After Sinner’s final backhand landed wide, Djokovic thrust his arms aloft before collapsing to the court in elation and exhaustion.

With tears in his eyes, the Serbian said: “I’m lost for words right now. It feels surreal to be honest. Playing over four hours, almost 2am. The level of intensity and the quality of tennis was extremely high. I knew that was the only way for me to have a chance to win tonight.

“He beat me the last five times. He had my mobile number so I had to change my number for tonight. I told him at the net thanks for allowing me at least one.

“It already feels like winning but I know I have to come back and fight the number one in the world in a couple of days. I just hope I’ll have enough gas to stay toe-to-toe with him.”

The performance capped an incredible day of action at Melbourne Park after a cramping Carlos Alcaraz’s five-and-a-half-hour epic against Alexander Zverev earlier.

Now Djokovic will take on the other new colossus of men’s tennis on Sunday with a record-breaking 25th grand slam title, the prize he never stopped believing was possible, tantalisingly close to his grasp.

Djokovic reached the semi-finals at all four slams last season but came up short each time, the physical toll simply too great, but this tournament the tennis gods have been smiling on him.

His fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik pulled out before the match, while Djokovic was heading for the exit door down two sets to love against Lorenzo Musetti on Wednesday only for the Italian to suffer a thigh injury.

Djokovic knew he caught an extremely lucky break, with the 10-time champion not playing anywhere near the level needed to beat Sinner, who had got the better of him five times in a row.

The first three games were ominous for Djokovic, with Sinner cruising into an early lead, but he then began to find the crisp and precise ball-striking for which he is renowned.

It was not enough to turn around the set as Sinner maintained his high level, but a few errors crept into the Italian’s game early in the second set and Djokovic seized his chance, breaking to lead 3-1.

Sinner might have responded straight away but Djokovic seemed to be relishing the challenge of trying to find a way past the man who has been untouchable here for three years.

Djokovic was on the offensive, sending deep groundstrokes fizzing into the corners, while his serve was potent and dug him out of some sticky situations.

His first set against Sinner in two years arrived courtesy of a forehand winner, and he had glimmers early in the third before the second seed piled on the pressure at 4-5, taking his second set point when Djokovic missed a lob.

The 38-year-old looked weary, repeatedly bending over and stretching out his legs and torso at every opportunity.

But Sinner would not have been surprised to see Djokovic rouse himself again at the start of the fourth set, claiming an immediate advantage that he hung onto grimly, his serve once more proving a crucial ally.

Djokovic had not played a five-setter since the French Open in 2024 but his level remained extraordinarily high as they headed into a decider.

The momentum seemed to be with Sinner but such matches are about moments and no one knows better how to come out on top of those moments than Djokovic.

Sinner had eight break-point chances and Djokovic a single one, yet it was the Serbian who converted, and one was enough.