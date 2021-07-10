World No 1 Ashleigh Barty faces Karolina Pliskova in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Barty, who won at Wimbledon as a junior in 2011, has not dropped a set since the opening round and raised her game once again to defeat 2017 champion Angelique Kerber in the previous round.

“I get the chance on Saturday to live out a total dream,” the Australian said after that victory. “This is incredible. This is as close to a good tennis match I will play. Angie brought the best out of me and I knew I had to be at my best.”

Pliskova, a former world No 1 herself, had never previously made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon and insisted her hopes were just to reach the second week ahead of the tournament. However, she coasted into the semi-finals without dropping a set and then tamed the immense power of No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka as the Czech aims to win the first grand slam of her career.

“Until now, I hadn’t passed the fourth round and now I’m in the final,” said Pliskova. “I think it’s an incredible achievement. It was an amazing match from both of us.” Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

Wimbledon started on Monday 28 June and concludes with the men’s final on Sunday 11 July.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Championships will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Two with access to all 18 courts available via the red button. Online viewers can watch the action on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two will also broadcast Today at Wimbledon at 8pm every evening to recap the day’s play.

Coverage of day 10 will start on BBC Two at 12:30 BST, while BBC One’s coverage will start at 1:45pm BST.

Order of play for day 12

Centre Court (14:00)

(1) Ashleigh Barty (Aus) v (8) Karolina Pliskova (Cze)

Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) & Elena Vesnina (Rus) v (3) Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Elise Mertens (Bel)

(1) Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Mate Pavic (Cro) v (4) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg)

Court 1 (13:00)

Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg (Isr) v Samir Banerjee (USA)

(7) Neal Skupski (Gbr) & Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v (11) John Peers (Aus) & Shuai Zhang (Chn)

(1) Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (And) v Nastasja Schunk (Ger)

Court 12 (11:00)

(8) Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze) v Ane Mintegi Del Olmo (Spa)

Samir Banerjee (USA) & Kokuro Isomura (Jpn) v Daniel Rincon (Spa) & Abedallah Shelbayh (Jor)

Court 18 (11:00)