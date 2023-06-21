Queen’s 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Cameron Norrie in action against Jordan Thompson
Britain’s Ryan Peniston is also playing on Wednesday and faces a tough match against No. 2 seed Holger Rune
There’s a lot of British interest at Queen’s today as men’s No. 1 Cameron Norrie looks to reach the quarter-finals when he takes on Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the singles this afternoon.
Norrie eased into the second round with a straight set victory over Miomir Kecmanović and will be hoping to progress deep into this tournament ahead of Wimbledon next month.
Also in action is Ryan Peniston following his shock win against Ugo Humbert. The 27-year-old will follow Norrie on centre court as he goes up against the No.2 seed Holger Rune.
Meanwhile, Andy Murray’s winning run on grass came to an end when he was beaten by Australia’s Alex De Minaur on Tuesday. He’d played 10 matches in 14 days heading into the tournament and lost in straight sets despite title wins at Surbiton and Nottingham in the build-up.
But, he’s back on court later today though and will feature alongside Norrie in the doubles.
Follow live scores and updates from Queen’s:
How to watch Queens
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the BBC, with the broadcaster providing extensive coverage on TV and online.
Their schedule for today is as follows:
Wednesday, 21 June
12:00-19:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:10 - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
17:55-19:45 - BBC Red Button
Queen’s Order of Play
Centre Court
(from 12 noon BST)
Lorenzo Musetti vs Ben Shelton
Followed by:
Jordan Thompson vs Cameron Norrie
Ryan Peniston vs Holger Rune
Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda
Court 1
(from 12 noon BST)
Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden vs Jamie Murray, Michael Venus
Followed By
Wesley Koolhof, Neal Skupski vs Nikola Mektic, Mate Pavic
Taylor Fritz, Jiri Lehecka vs Nicolas Mahut, Fabrice Martin
Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie vs Rajeev Ram, Joe Salisbury
Good morning
It’s a day of British interest at Queen’s as Cameron Norrie looks to further progress at the LTA cinch Championships.
Following a straight set victory against Miomir Kecmanović in the opening round, Norrie now faces Australia’s Jordan Thompson, a 29-year-old Australian who enjoys playing on grass. Norrie is targeting a deep run at the Wimbledon championships this year and is hoping to excel at Queen’s as a practice on grass court conditions.
Following him on Centre Court is British wild card Ryan Peniston who provided the shock of the tournament with a victory over World No. 37 Ugo Humbert on Monday. More difficult matches lie ahead and Peniston will have to contend with the No. 2 seed, Holger Rune, this afternoon.
In addition to the men’s singles action, Andy Murray returns to court, after being beaten by Alex De Minaur yesterday, and will partner Norrie in the doubles.
Stick around for all the action from another exciting day of grass court tennis as the build-up to Wimbledon continues.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies