Queen’s 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Cameron Norrie in action against Jordan Thompson

There’s a lot of British interest at Queen’s today as men’s No. 1 Cameron Norrie looks to reach the quarter-finals when he takes on Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the singles this afternoon.

Norrie eased into the second round with a straight set victory over Miomir Kecmanović and will be hoping to progress deep into this tournament ahead of Wimbledon next month.

Also in action is Ryan Peniston following his shock win against Ugo Humbert. The 27-year-old will follow Norrie on centre court as he goes up against the No.2 seed Holger Rune.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray’s winning run on grass came to an end when he was beaten by Australia’s Alex De Minaur on Tuesday. He’d played 10 matches in 14 days heading into the tournament and lost in straight sets despite title wins at Surbiton and Nottingham in the build-up.

But, he’s back on court later today though and will feature alongside Norrie in the doubles.

Follow live scores and updates from Queen’s: