Queen’s 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Carlos Alcaraz in second round action

Thursday’s action at Queen’s sees Carlos Alcaraz earn top billing on Centre Court as the second round reaches it’s conclusion.

The Spaniard takes on Jiri Lehecka in a battle of two rising stars having opened his grass-court campaign by defeating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech across three sets.

The world No 2 now faces the 21-year-old Czech Lehecka, who made his breakthrough earlier this season with a run to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

25-year-old American star Taylor Fritz - also the No. 3 seed at Queen’s this week - is also in action as he takes on France’s Adrian Mannarino while Alex de Minaur, who knocked out Andy Murray in straight sets on Tuesday, is first up on Centre Court as he returns to action against the Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Follow the live scores and updates from Queen’s as the second round concludes: