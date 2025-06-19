Carlos Alcaraz v Jaume Munar: Queen’s tennis scores and updates after Fearnley takes on Moutet
Top seed Alcaraz continues his Queen’s campaign today against his compatriot Jaume Munar
Queen’s continues today with top seed and 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz back in action, as he bids to join rival and second seed Jack Draper in the quarter-finals.
Draper progressed thanks to a gritty three-set win over Alexei Popyrin yesterday and will next play on Friday, when he faces American Brandon Nakashima, who knocked out Dan Evans to deny spectators an all-British quarter-final.
Alcaraz beat Adam Walton in straight sets in his first grass-court match of the season but was made to work against spirited opposition from the Australian, who belied his ranking of world No 86.
The world No 2 plays his 59th-ranked compatriot Jaume Munar third on Andy Murray Arena, after Jacob Fearnley plays tricky Frenchman Corentin Moutet.
Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog below:
Alcaraz v Munar
Alcaraz, fresh from partying in Ibiza after his spectacular French Open title defence, opened his Queen’s campaign with a convincing win against Adam Walton, overcoming a spirited opponent 6-4, 7-6(4).
Munar meanwhile won the first set of his first-round match against Jordan Thompson 7-5 before the Australian retired injured.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.
The men’s tournament runs from Monday, 16 June until Sunday, 22 June.
When is Alcaraz playing at Queen's?
Alcaraz faces off against Munar third on Andy Murray Arena, after Jiri Lehecka plays Gabriel Diallo and Jacob Fearnley takes on Corentin Moutet.
Play begins at 12pm, so Alcaraz is likely to be due on court around 3pm, depending on the length of the day’s earlier matches.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments