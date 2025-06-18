Jack Draper v Alexei Popyrin live: Queen’s tennis scores and updates as Brit bids for quarter-finals spot
Jack Draper resumes his Queen’s campaign today with a tricky challenge against world No 21, Alexei Popyrin.
The Australian is best known for dismantling Novak Djokovic at the US Open last year and represents a step up in class from Draper’s first-round opponent, Jenson Brooksby, who he swept aside in straight sets.
Also in action today are British No 7 Dan Evans - who has just received a wildcard for Wimbledon - against American Brandon Nakashima, as well as huge-serving 19-year-old Jakub Mensik, who beat Cameron Norrie in the first round.
He takes on Roberto Bautista Agut first on the Andy Murray Arena, with Draper scheduled after that.
There are plenty of Brits in doubles action too, with Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash kicking off play on Court One, with two-time grand slam champions Henry Patten and his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara following them.
Jack Draper v Alexei Popyrin
Jack Draper continues his grass-court season today on an action-packed day three at the Queen’s Club.
The Brit reached the last-16 last year, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in a coming-of-age victory that marked his arrival onto the biggest stage.
This year Draper is the second seed rather than an up-and-coming challenger, and will have all eyes on him as a major contender for the title.
He opened his campaign with an assured 6-3, 6-1 win over the tricky, unorthodox American Jenson Brooksby, who Draper beat earlier this year en route to his maiden Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells.
Today he faces world No 21 Alexei Popyrin, who memorably beat Novak Djokovic at the US Open last year, and who represents a more formidable challenge. The Australian beat compatriot Aleksandar Vukic in the first round.
When is Jack Draper playing at Queen’s?
Jack Draper takes on Alexei Popyrin second on the show court at Queen’s, the Andy Murray Arena.
Play begins at 12pm, so Draper is likely to be on court around 1.30-2pm, depending on the length of the previous match.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.
The men’s tournament runs from Monday, 16 June until Sunday, 22 June.
Today's order of play
Andy Murray Arena
from 12pm BST
Roberto Bautista Agut v Jakub Mensik [8]
Alexei Popyrin v Jack Draper [2]
Daniel Evans [WC] v Brandon Nakashima
Holger Rune [4] v Mackenzie McDonald [Q]
Court One
from 12pm BST
Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard/Rajeev Ram v Julian Cash/Lloyd Glasspool [4]
Matthew Ebden/Jordan Thompson v Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten [2]
Taylor Fritz/Jiri Lehecka v Alex de Minaur/Alexei Popyrin (after suitable rest)
Good morning
Hello and welcome to day three at Queen’s!
Jack Draper is the headline attraction today, back on court 24 hours after seeing off American Jenson Brooksby.
Fourth seed Holger Rune, eighth seed Jakub Mensik, and British wildcard Dan Evans also continue their grass-court campaigns on an action-packed day.
