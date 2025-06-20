The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jack Draper v Brandon Nakashima LIVE: Queen’s tennis scores and results with Alcaraz in action later
Second seed Draper takes on American player Nakashima in the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club on Friday
Jack Draper is eyeing a spot in the semi-finals at Queen’s Club as he takes on Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals on Friday.
The British No 1 overcame Alexei Popyrin in a final-set tie-break in the last round and will be targeting a more comfortable afternoon on Friday. Draper is second on Andy Murray Arena.
Carlos Alcaraz, after a titanic three-hour-plus battle on Thursday, plays Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in his last-eight match, with the prospect of a semi-final against Holger Rune awaiting him if he wins.
British No 2 Jacob Fearnley, in his first ATP quarter-final, takes on Czech star Jiri Lehecka in the first match on, starting at midday.
*Jacob Fearnley 1-0 Jiri Lehecka
Important for Fearnley to get off to a good start and he does just that - a strong service game.
Slight wobble as he double faults with two game points, but he makes no mistake with a drilled forehand in the next to take the first.
*Jacob Fearnley 0-0 Jiri Lehecka
Warm-up over - the first of today’s quarter-finals is underway!
*denotes server
Jacob Fearnley vs Jiri Lehecka up next
Jacob Fearnley and Jiri Lehecka are out under the scorching sunshine and are doing their final warm-ups ahead of their Queen’s quarter-finals.
Stay tuned for all the action!
Fearnley on Lehecka:
“I have never played him.Just in the doubles right here. But, yeah, he's a great player.
“He's been consistently top 30 for the last few years.
“I know it's going to be a tough match. He plays aggressive, hits the ball big, and yeah, I know it's going to be a fight.
“But hopefully I can recover and then prepare the best that I can for the match, because yeah, I'm looking forward to having another match on that court against him.”
Carlos Alcaraz reaction after beating Jaume Munar in three-hour-plus battle
"It was a really tough battle. He's a great competitor and showed how difficult it is to beat him," Alcaraz said.
"At some point I felt like I was playing in Spain," Alcaraz said of the heat.
"Today the conditions were extreme, super hot. At the end of the second set I was struggling a little bit, my head spinning around.
"I just kept fighting. I guess I didn't give up."
ORDER OF PLAY - FRIDAY 20 JUNE
Starts at 12pm
Jiri Lehecka vs Jacob Fearnley
Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Draper
Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech
Holger Rune vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Queen's quarter-finals!
