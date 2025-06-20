Draper fights back from set down against Popyrin to reach last eight at Queen's

Jack Draper is eyeing a spot in the semi-finals at Queen’s Club as he takes on Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The British No 1 overcame Alexei Popyrin in a final-set tie-break in the last round and will be targeting a more comfortable afternoon on Friday. Draper is second on Andy Murray Arena.

Carlos Alcaraz, after a titanic three-hour-plus battle on Thursday, plays Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in his last-eight match, with the prospect of a semi-final against Holger Rune awaiting him if he wins.

British No 2 Jacob Fearnley, in his first ATP quarter-final, takes on Czech star Jiri Lehecka in the first match on, starting at midday.

