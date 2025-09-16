Raducanu took a wildcard into the Korea Open ( AFP via Getty Images )

Emma Raducanu takes on Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the Korea Open.

After a bruising third-round defeat to Elena Rybakina at the US Open, Raducanu is looking to close the gap on the best players in the world and heads to Asia hoping to build on her positive results during the north American hard-court swing.

Raducanu has opted to skip Great Britain’s involvement in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this week in order to play in the WTA 500 event in Seoul, with the British No 1 determined to improve her ranking over the remainder of the season.

Raducanu is seeded eighth in Seoul and could play former Wimbledon champion and recent US Open quarter-finalist Barbora Krejcikova in the second round. Top seed and World No 2 Iga Swiatek is also in her quarter of the draw.

Follow latest updates from the Korea Open below