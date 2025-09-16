Raducanu v Cristian live: Korea Open latest score and updates
Raducanu heads to Seoul after opting to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Emma Raducanu takes on Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the Korea Open.
After a bruising third-round defeat to Elena Rybakina at the US Open, Raducanu is looking to close the gap on the best players in the world and heads to Asia hoping to build on her positive results during the north American hard-court swing.
Raducanu has opted to skip Great Britain’s involvement in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this week in order to play in the WTA 500 event in Seoul, with the British No 1 determined to improve her ranking over the remainder of the season.
Raducanu is seeded eighth in Seoul and could play former Wimbledon champion and recent US Open quarter-finalist Barbora Krejcikova in the second round. Top seed and World No 2 Iga Swiatek is also in her quarter of the draw.
Emma Raducanu aims to be positive despite bruising US Open loss
Emma Raducanu said she was focused on continuing to build her momentum despite a bruising 6-1 6-2 defeat to Elena Rybakina in the third round of the US Open.
The British No 1 is aiming to be seeded for the Australian Open in order to hopefully avoiding drawing the big-name opponents that ended her runs at the grand slams this season.
“I think it’s going to be important to just look at the last few months as a whole and the improvements that I’m making, because a match like that can easily get you down if you let it,” Raducanu said.
“So I’m going to try and not do that and regroup and just work hard and get ready for Asia.
“I’ve just got to do my best in the next few months until Australia to just keep working to try and close the gap.”
Emma Raducanu pulls out of Billie Jean King Cup Finals to play in Korea Open
Emma Raducanu pulled out of Great Britain’s team for this week’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals in order to play in the Korea Open.
The 22-year-old was set to lead Britain’s line-up in Shenzhen but has instead decided to play in Seoul, for which she has been offered a wild card.
Raducanu’s decision is a major blow to Britain’s hopes of progress, with Anne Keothavong’s team set to face Japan in the quarter-finals on September 18.
Barbora Krejcikova flies through first set
Barbora Krejcikova has raced to a 6-1 opening set against Tatiana Prozorova, so it may not be too long until Raducanu and Cristian take to court.
Who is Raducanu's opponent Jaqueline Cristian?
The 27-year-old Romanian has reached a career-high ranking of 41 in the world after a run to the US Open third round, where she lost in three sets to eventual runner-up Amanda Anisimova.
Cristian has yet to win a WTA title. Her favourite surface is clay and had been on a three-match losing run before the US Open, where she beat Americans Danielle Collins and Ashlyn Krueger before losing to Anisimova.
This is her first career meeting with Raducanu.
Korea Open: Top seeds
(1) Iga Swiatek
(2) Ekaterina Alexandrova
(3) Clara Tauson
(4) Daria Kasatkina
(5) Diana Shnaider
(6) Beatriz Haddad Maia
(7) Sofia Kenin
(8) Emma Raducanu (WC)
Raducanu v Cristian start time and how to watch Korea Open match online and on TV
Raducanu’s match against Cristian is third on Centre Court. It had been given a not before time of 9:30am UK time, but Barbora Krejcikova’s match against Tatiana Prozorova, which is due to be second on Centre Court, has yet to begin.
Good morning
Emma Raducanu returns to action at the Korea Open this morning, taking on Jaqueline Cristian in the first round in Seoul in her first match since the US Open.
Raducanu reached the third round in New York but was well beaten by Elena Rybakina. The 22-year-old is determined to close the gap on the best in the world and has set improving her ranking over the rest of the season as her main priority.
Raducanu has therefore skipped this week’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals in China to play in the Korea Open, where she is defending quarter-final points.
