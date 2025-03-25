Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu is enjoying her best tournament run since her 2021 US Open triumph and is through to the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

Raducanu has reached her first WTA 1000 quarter-finals and has won four matches in a row at the same tournament for the first time since her grand slam victory in New York.

The Briton defeated 17th seed Amanda Anisimova in the last-16, backing up victories over eight seed Emma Navarro and the in-form McCartney Kessler, who retired when Raducanu was 6-1 3-0 up.

The 22-year-old, who ended her coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik on the eve of the Miami tournament, has been working with former mentors Mark Petchey and Jane O’Donoghue during the fortnight.

She has spoken of how she has found “trust” and “fun” off the court, which is allowing her to “express” her game in reaching the quarter-finals, where Raducanu will face her fourth American opponent in a row in fourth see Jessica Pegula. Here’s everything you need to know

When is Emma Raducanu’s next match at Miami Open?

Raducanu will play Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open on Wednesday 26 March.

While the order of play is yet to be confirmed, it is likely to be reserved for the later sessions in Miami, which could result in a late-night start for UK audiences.

Wednesday’s order of play will be confirmed later on Tuesday.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action from Florida on Sky Sports Tennis, the British broadcast partner of the WTA Tour. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is Emma Raducanu’s record against Jessica Pegula?

The Briton won their last meeting on the grass at Eastbourne last year, a result that was her first victory over a top-10 opponent.

Pegula won their only other meeting on the hard courts of Cincinnati in 2022.

2024: Eastbourne, last-16 (grass): Raducanu won 4-6 7-6 7-5

2022: Cincinnati, last-16 (hard court): Pegula won 7-5 6-4

open image in gallery Raducanu defeated Pegula in their last meeting at Eastbourne ( Getty Images for LTA )

Miami Open draw

The winner of Raducanu and Pegula’s match will take on either Iga Swiatek or Alexandra Eala in the semi-finals. Raducanu has lost all four matches she has played against World No 2 Swiatek, while Eala is enjoying her best ever run at a tournament and stunned Madison Keys in the last-16.

In the top half of the draw, World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces Qinwen Zheng in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, in a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final. The winner will play either Jasmine Paolini or Magda Linette, who beat Coco Gauff 6-4 6-4.