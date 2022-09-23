Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Roger Federer plays last match - latest scores and tennis updates
Federer will partner up with Rafael Nadal for the final match of his career - follow live scores and updates from the Laver Cup as Team Europe take on Team World
A historic night of tennis awaits in London as Roger Federer bids farewell to the sport and plays the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup. Federer, who will go down as perhaps the greatest champion in tennis history, will retire from the sport at the age of 41 and the moment has brought the sport and his rivals together at the O2 Arena.
Federer’s wish to play his final match with his great rival Nadal has been granted, setting up a special occasion with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray also competing for Team Europe. They will be taking on Team World, who are led by John McEnroe and have lost all four previous editions of the matchplay-style event.
Before tonight’s doubles, three singles matches will be played. Casper Ruud takes on Jack Sock in the opening match, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas against Diego Schwartzman. Murray then faces Alex De Minaur before the eyes of the world focus on Federer for a final time and the Swiss brings his legendary career to a close. Follow live updates of the opening day of the Laver Cup, below:
Rafael Nadal is used to pressure but even he will be feeling the nerves when he lines up alongside Roger Federer for the Swiss great’s final match.
Federer will bring the curtain down on his illustrious career by partnering Nadal in doubles at the Laver Cup after Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg granted the 20-time grand slam champion his wish to compete alongside his oldest and greatest rival.
The ‘GOAT Dream Team’, with 42 major titles between them, will face Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World at London’s 02 on Friday night.
“It’s a different kind of pressure,” said Nadal. “After all the amazing things that we shared together on and off court, to be part of this historic moment is going to be something amazing, unforgettable for me.
“I hope I can have a good chance to play at a decent level, and hopefully together we can create a good moment and maybe win a match. So let’s see.”
Federer: “I think it could be quite, I don’t know, a unique situation, that if it were to happen for as long as we battled together to having always this respect for one another, the families, our coaching teams, we always got along really well.
“For us as well to go through a career that we both have had and to come out on the other side and being able tohave a nice relationship I think is maybe a great message as well to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond.
“For that reason I think it would be great. I think it could be obviously a special moment.”
For one final time, Roger Federer will feel the knots in his stomach as he faces the long wait before a big match. It is not a feeling he will miss but at least it is one he will not have to do alone. Federer’s retirement from tennis is a historic moment for a sport he has helped define, but it will not be the lonely experience he once feared. Instead, at the O2 Arena in London, the city that has been the “most special place” of his career, the Laver Cup will host the scene of a sport coming together to bid farewell to perhaps its greatest champion.
It is fitting, and a career that has been defined by poise and grace will have a closing chapter that strikes the right balance between competition and commemoration.
Laver Cup 2022: What is today’s order of play?
Friday September 23, 2022
1.00pm Day Session
Match 1 – Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock
Match 2 – Stefanos Tsistipas vs Deigo Schwartzman
7.00pm – Night Session
Match 3 – Andy Murray vs Alex De Minaur
Match 4 – Roger Federer / Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock / Frances Tiafoe
Laver Cup 2022: What are the teams?
Team Europe
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Casper Ruud
Stefanos Tsitispas
Captain: Bjorn Bjorg
1st alternate: Matteo Berrettini
2nd alternate: Cameron Norrie
Team World
Taylor Fritz
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Diego Schwartzman
Frances Tiafoe
Alex de Minaur
Jack Sock
Captain: John McEnroe
Alternate: Tommy Paul
Laver Cup 2022: How does the tournament work?
Singles and doubles matches are played on each day, with Friday’s matches worth one point, Saturday’s worth two and Sunday’s worth three.
Each player plays in at least one singles match over the first two days but no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.
At least four players from each team must play doubles but no doubles combination can be used more than once.
Best of three sets are played, but the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the first two sets are split.
The winning team is the first to reach 13 points. With 24 points available, a decider will be played in the event of a 12-12 draw.
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s final match
Is the Laver Cup on TV?
The tournament will be shown in the UK on Eurosport. It will also be available to stream online on Discovery Plus.
Laver Cup 2022: What time is Federer playing tonight?
Federer will be playing alongside his great rival Nadal in Friday night’s doubles, which will take place following Andy Murray’s match against Alex De Minaur.
The evening session begins at 7pm so Federer and Nadal, who play Sock and Tiafoe, may play at around 9pm local time at the O2 Arena - but it could be slightly earlier or later.
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Laver Cup and the final match of Roger Federer’s career.
A historic night of tennis awaits in London as Federer bids farewell to the sport and plays his final match alongside Rafael Nadal.
Federer, who will go down as perhaps the greatest champion in tennis history, will retire from the sport at the age of 41 and the moment has brought the sport and his rivals together at the O2 Arena.
Federer’s wish to play his final match with his great rival Nadal has been granted, setting up a special occasion with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray also competing for Team Europe.
They will be taking on Team World, who are led by John McEnroe and have lost all four previous editions of the matchplay-style event.
