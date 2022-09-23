✕ Close Emotional Roger Federer wishes he could 'go on forever' as he prepares to retire from tennis

A historic night of tennis awaits in London as Roger Federer bids farewell to the sport and plays the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup. Federer, who will go down as perhaps the greatest champion in tennis history, will retire from the sport at the age of 41 and the moment has brought the sport and his rivals together at the O2 Arena.

Federer’s wish to play his final match with his great rival Nadal has been granted, setting up a special occasion with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray also competing for Team Europe. They will be taking on Team World, who are led by John McEnroe and have lost all four previous editions of the matchplay-style event.

Before tonight’s doubles, three singles matches will be played. Casper Ruud takes on Jack Sock in the opening match, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas against Diego Schwartzman. Murray then faces Alex De Minaur before the eyes of the world focus on Federer for a final time and the Swiss brings his legendary career to a close. Follow live updates of the opening day of the Laver Cup, below: