The men’s quarter-finals get underway on day nine at Wimbledon with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both in action.

Federer cruised past Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets to reach the last-eight and has continued to improve as the tournament’s progressed after a shaky opening match against Adrian Mannarino. Aiming to take sole share of the men’s all-time grand slam record, he will now face Hubert Hurkacz, who shocked Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

Defending champion Djokovic, who is aiming to equal Federer and Rafael Nadal’s current record of 20 slams, has not dropped a set since the opening round and most recently thrashed Cristian Garin in straight sets. Hoping to provide a tougher challenge is Márton Fucsovics, who also came through a gruelling five-setter to reach this stage.

Over on Court One, Karen Khachanov takes on Andy Murray’s conqueror Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian has shown no let-up since that victory and swept aside No 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut with ease in the fourth round.

Lastly, Queen’s Club champion Matteo Berrettini faces another Canadian in Felix Auger-Aliassime, who overcame Alexander Zverev in another see-sawing five-set match in the previous round. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday 28 June and will conclude with the men’s final on Sunday 11 July.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Championships will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Two with access to all 18 courts available via the red button. Online viewers can watch the action on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two will also broadcast Today at Wimbledon at 8pm every evening to recap the day’s play.

What time is Roger Federer playing?

As ever, the match times at Wimbledon are not an exact science.

Federer is second on Centre Court following Novak Djokovic’s match against Marton Fucsovics. If the top seed does as expected and progresses in straight sets, Federer should be on court around 4.30pm or so. However, if Djokovic encounters any difficulties then that could be pushed later.

Order of play for day nine

CENTRE COURT (1.30PM)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Roger Federer (SUI) [6] v Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [14]

COURT 1 (1PM)