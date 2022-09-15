Roger and out: Tributes for ‘a champion in every sense of the word’
Federer won eight men’s singles titles at SW19.
Wimbledon thanked Roger Federer for the joy he had brought to so many after he announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 41.
Federer won the men’s singles title at SW19 a record eight times, securing his first crown back in 2003, in a career where he won 20 grand slam championships in all.
A tweet from the tournament’s official account read: “Roger, where do we begin? It’s been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.
“We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many.”
The ATP Tour issued its own tribute to Federer, simply saying: “You changed the game, #RForever. ”
ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi added: “Roger’s impact on tennis, and the legacy he’s built, are impossible to overstate. Over 24 years as a professional, Roger brought millions of adoring fans into the game.
“He spearheaded an incredible new era of growth and elevated the popularity of our sport. Few athletes have transcended their field in such a manner. Roger made us all feel proud and fortunate to be part of the same sport.”
