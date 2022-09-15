Roger Federer to retire from tennis after Laver Cup event in London

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Roger Federer, the 20-time grand slam champion and one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 41.

The eight-time Wimbledon winner will play his final event at the Laver Cup in London next weekend after an iconic 24-year career that saw the Swiss not only dominate tennis but do so with a style and grace that transcended the sport.

His rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be remembered as perhaps the greatest era in men’s tennis and Federer will hold a special place in the history of Wimbledon after winning a record eight men’s titles.

Federer has not played since his quarter-final exit at Wimbledon last year and has since undergone several knee surgeries. Although he teased a possible return when appearing at Centre Court’s 100 year celebrations in July, he has now confirmed he will retire from professional tennis following next weekend’s Laver Cup at the O2 Arena.

Federer said in a statement: “Today, I want to share some news with you all. As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form.

“But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in grand slams or on the tour.”

In a legendary career, Federer also won five US Opens, six Australian Opens and he completed the career grand slam by winning his only French Open in 2009. He also held the position of World No 1 for a record 237 consecutive weeks.

Federer also became the first male player to reach 20 grand slam singles titles, a feat that has since beaten by Nadal and Djokovic. But away from statistics, it was the beauty of Federer’s game and his single-handed backhand that will see him remembered as perhaps the greatest player of his era.

Federer also defied time by continuing to play at the highest level until his late 30s. His last grand slam title came at the 2018 Australian Open while he reached his last Wimbledon final the following year, losing in a championship tiebreak to Djokovic in an all-time contest.

“This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me,” Federer continued. “But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.

“The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I’ve already lived a full lifetime. I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries. I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive.

“Through my travels I have met many wonderful people who will remain friends for life, who consistently took time out of their busy schedules to come watch me play and cheer me on around the globe. Thank you.

“When my love of tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I began to dream. My dreams led me to work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day. So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true.

“Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and I will never leave you.”

More follows