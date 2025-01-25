✕ Close Novak Djokovic breaks silence after retiring from Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka faces Madison Keys in the Australian Open final as the World No 1 bids to achieve the first ‘three-peat’ of women’s singles titles in 26 years, in what promises to be a battle between two big-hitters in Melbourne.

Sabalenka is targeting her fourth major title to underline her status as best in the world and the Belarusian can become the first player since Martina Hingis in 1999 to win the tournament three times in a row.

She faces the in-form American Keys, an unlikely finalist as 19th seed but who stands with nothing to lose after her thrilling victory over Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.

Keys is aiming to win her first grand slam title at the age of 29, having lost the 2017 US Open final to compatriot Sloane Stephens. She is also out for revenge following an emotional defeat to Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open semi-finals.

Follow the latest updates from the Australian Open final in our live blog below: