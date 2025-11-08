WTA Finals live: Aryna Sabalenka v Elena Rybakina latest score and updates from big-money title clash
Sabalenka and Rybakina are attempting to win the WTA Finals for a first time and will compete for the $5.23m prize
Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina renew their rivalry in the WTA Finals title decider, looking to complete an unbeaten week and win the record $5.23m prize pot.
Sabalenka and Rybakina, who previously met in the 2023 Australian Open final, are both looking to win the WTA Finals for the first time and have won all four of their matches so far in Riyadh.
World No 1 Sabalenka is looking to end her season in style after winning the US Open and defeated Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals, in what was a rematch of the New York final.
Rybakina only qualified for the Finals because of a late-season surge, but has continued her excellent form. The 26-year-old is looking to win her biggest title since her 2022 Wimbledon triumph.
Sabalenka and Rybakina have split their last 10 meetings, with five wins each - and the winner will receive more than Sabalenka did for winning the US Open two months ago.
Follow live scores and updates from Sabalenka v Rybakina the WTA Finals below
WTA Finals: Sabalenka beats Anisimova to advance
Aryna Sabalenka won the battle of big-hitters as she downed Amanda Anisimova in a three-set epic and a rematch of their US Open final.
"She's always pushing me to play my best tennis and honestly I wouldn't have cared if I lost this match," Sabalenka said after their semi-final.
"We played an incredible match and both deserved this place in the final. It was an incredible fight. I'm super happy to get the win. I told Amanda that she should be proud of her season."
WTA Finals: Sabalenka v Rybakina head-to-head
Sabalenka and Rybakina will be meeting for a 14th time, with Sabalenka currently leading the head-to-head 8-5.
Their last meeting came in the Wuhan quarter-finals, with Sabalenka winning 6-3 6-3. The World No 1 also won their 2023 Australian Open final in three sets.
But their last 10 meetings have been split evenly, with five wins each each.
When is Sabalenka v Rybakina in WTA Finals?
The match will start from just after 4pm GMT, and will be shown live on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK.
Welcome
